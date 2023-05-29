More Canadians are pressing pause on retirement savings to pay for things now. Just how long should you do that? The answer may surprise you

Kat Antonopoulos has thoughts about her retirement and what it will look like, and it’s not sun and beaches and footprints in the sand.
Antonopoulos, 43, a senior project manager at a Toronto-based advertising agency, has paused her retirement savings to keep up with the rising cost of living. Now, instead of padding her nest egg, she puts $150 a month into a Registered Education Savings Plan so her three children have the opportunity to get a post-secondary education debt-free.
“I don’t know how I will ever get to the point where I have retirement savings,” she says. “I cannot see how I can afford it the way the cost of living has increased unless I suddenly make $200,000 a year.”
According to Statistics Canada, just 40 per cent of Canadians are covered by an employer pension plan, leaving the remaining 60 per cent to save on their own. Yet a recent survey by H&R Block found 52 per cent of Canadians don’t feel they have enough money left at the end of the month to put toward retirement. Now, with the cost of everything from food to rent increasing beyond the pace of wages, some are pausing their payments into Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs) or Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) to pay for things now. Are they sacrificing their future for the present, or can you press pause and catch up later?
Gabriel Lalonde, a certified financial planner at MDL Financial Group in Ottawa, says that while everyone has high hopes about saving as much as they can toward retirement, life can throw curve balls such as health issues, a new roof or any other big expense. He says in the event of these unexpected major life expenses, don’t immediately stop contributing to retirement savings.
“I always say reduce (your savings) before you stop,” he says.
David Semerak, an investment adviser for Meridian Private Wealth, agrees that you shouldn’t pause retirement savings if at all possible, but if you must, it’s best to talk to an adviser.
“The only way we know as financial advisers is if you have a financial plan,” he says. “We update it with this new sort of lifestyle that you’re looking to live.”
Both advisers say there are setbacks if you pause retirement savings. A big one? You may have to put your retirement date out by a year or two, Lalonde explains.
“Let’s say you’d want to retire at 60. Well, now you might have to retire at 61 or 62.”
The alternative is still retiring at your target date but receiving less money.
Lalonde says it gets harder to catch up as you get older because you have to put in a higher percentage of your earnings to reach your goals.
“If I was to put a number out there, if you’re in your thirties, I would say you would have to put between 15 and 20 per cent of your salary toward retirement savings,” he says.
“If you’re in your fifties and just starting out, you’re going to have to put in 30 to 40 per cent of your income to catch up with the compound interest if you had started contributing earlier. The earlier you can start, the easier it is to achieve those financial goals.”
Semerak says if you do have to pause, don’t let it go beyond a year. He advises clients that if they have to keep pausing beyond a year, then they have to start looking at what they spend.
“I tell my members all the time, it’s not what you put in, but it’s what you spend. It’s much easier to control your spending than it is to find a new job with a higher income.” He says once you know you need to delay your retirement savings, adjustments in how much you spend will go far.
Another option is to take out an RRSP loan and repay it if you’re expecting a bonus. You get the tax deduction when you contribute to your RRSP and a possible refund. That way, you contribute to your retirement and can use the refund or the bonus to repay the RRSP loan.
But what if you aren’t expecting a bonus or an incoming windfall? Antonopoulos, who earns $90,000 a year, says her money is tied up in rent, bills and her three children, whom she supports on her own.
“My rent, including hydro and laundry, is $2,500 a month, which is half my after-tax income. And I just spent $100 for four days worth of groceries.”
Her decision to help her kids at the expense of her retirement is part of a growing trend. Bloomberg recently reported that nearly 70 per cent of parents are deferring saving for retirement to help kids graduate debt-free or support them as adults.
Lalonde is not a fan of that decision.
“Everyone loves their kids, but I always say to take care of yourself before you start putting money aside for your kids’ education,” he says. “You have to save for your own retirement, because when they’re in school, they’re not going to be able to afford to pay for your retirement as well.”
He says the reason why he and other planners say to stay focused on retirement savings is because tools such as the Ontario Student Loan Program (OSAP) can help pay for school.
Antonopoulos says she considered that, but is comfortable with her decision.
“I graduated school in 2002 and I’m still paying off my loan. I don’t want that for them.”
LaLonde says there’s no easy answer should you need to defer retirement savings.
“Nobody wants to go back to work at the age of 70 or 75 once they press stop on their retirement. It’s expensive today and it’s only going to get more expensive. Do the best you can to save for it.”
