More Canadians are pressing pause on retirement savings to pay for things now. Just how long should you do that? The answer may surprise you

The alternative is still retiring at your target date but receiving less money.

Lalonde says it gets harder to catch up as you get older because you have to put in a higher percentage of your earnings to reach your goals.

“If I was to put a number out there, if you’re in your thirties, I would say you would have to put between 15 and 20 per cent of your salary toward retirement savings,” he says.

“If you’re in your fifties and just starting out, you’re going to have to put in 30 to 40 per cent of your income to catch up with the compound interest if you had started contributing earlier. The earlier you can start, the easier it is to achieve those financial goals.”

Semerak says if you do have to pause, don’t let it go beyond a year. He advises clients that if they have to keep pausing beyond a year, then they have to start looking at what they spend.

“I tell my members all the time, it’s not what you put in, but it’s what you spend. It’s much easier to control your spending than it is to find a new job with a higher income.” He says once you know you need to delay your retirement savings, adjustments in how much you spend will go far.

Another option is to take out an RRSP loan and repay it if you’re expecting a bonus. You get the tax deduction when you contribute to your RRSP and a possible refund. That way, you contribute to your retirement and can use the refund or the bonus to repay the RRSP loan.

But what if you aren’t expecting a bonus or an incoming windfall? Antonopoulos, who earns $90,000 a year, says her money is tied up in rent, bills and her three children, whom she supports on her own.

“My rent, including hydro and laundry, is $2,500 a month, which is half my after-tax income. And I just spent $100 for four days worth of groceries.”

Her decision to help her kids at the expense of her retirement is part of a growing trend. Bloomberg recently reported that nearly 70 per cent of parents are deferring saving for retirement to help kids graduate debt-free or support them as adults.

Lalonde is not a fan of that decision.

“Everyone loves their kids, but I always say to take care of yourself before you start putting money aside for your kids’ education,” he says. “You have to save for your own retirement, because when they’re in school, they’re not going to be able to afford to pay for your retirement as well.”

He says the reason why he and other planners say to stay focused on retirement savings is because tools such as the Ontario Student Loan Program (OSAP) can help pay for school.

Antonopoulos says she considered that, but is comfortable with her decision.

“I graduated school in 2002 and I’m still paying off my loan. I don’t want that for them.”

LaLonde says there’s no easy answer should you need to defer retirement savings.

“Nobody wants to go back to work at the age of 70 or 75 once they press stop on their retirement. It’s expensive today and it’s only going to get more expensive. Do the best you can to save for it.”