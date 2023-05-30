Review - 2023 Toyota bZ4X

Better late than never is a good way to sum up Toyota’s first entry into the rapidly growing high-demand BEV segment that’s poised to replace internal combustion cars as we know it. Whether you think this whole EV thing is going to succeed or fail, nearly all major automobile manufacturers have invested big money into it, and the train isn’t stopping for anyone. Toyota, one of the largest and most recognized automakers in the world is late to the EV party, especially when compared to the Koreans and Americans who already boast many excellent choices. And Toyota’s first electric car, the bZ4X hasn’t exactly enjoyed the smoothest of launches.

Now that the issues are largely behind them, what’s the Toyota bZ4X like?

It feels very similar to the VW ID.4 though it has less power and range. Base models get a single 150 kW motor driving the front wheels, and the bZ4X XLE, the top trim, gets two 80 kW motors, one on each axle, giving it AWD. Toyota loaned me an LE, which is a single motor trim with about 200 hp and a similar amount of torque. The dual motor version isn’t much more powerful but has 248-lb-ft of combined torque.

If you make it a numbers game, the bZ4X has less power and less range than the Kia EV6, Hyundai IONIQ 5, Nissan Ariya, and the ID.4. The Toyota can charge at a maximum rate of 150kW (100kW for AWD models) which is also slower than some of its rivals, but that’s assuming you can find a charger capable of reliably supplying that output, and in my experience that happens far less than it should.

I’m not a fan of the bZ4X’s unpainted fenders, but on my dark blue tester they blended in and weren’t very noticeable. Its design is definitely EV-forward with a grille-less front end and styling and proportions that sit somewhere between the Tesla Model Y and the Kia EV6. If you took the badges off it would be hard to identify what brand it came from.

Inside the bZ4X looks and feels high quality with its fabric-covered dashboard panels, large centre screen, logically laid out controls, and large windows lending to great outward visibility. The 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen is standard equipment and runs the latest Toyota software, which is easy to use and quick to respond. A strangely placed gauge cluster high and far away from the driver is said to be better for keeping your eyes on the road but I found the steering wheel cut some of it off. It’s still better than consolidating everything into a large centre screen. Rear seat passengers get lots of legroom and the cargo area is generous for a compact crossover.

By Toyota’s estimates, a fully charged front wheel drive bZ4X can travel about 400 km, which is mid-pack. All-wheel drive models are rated for 367 km. My tester was at 100 per cent charge when I picked it up and the range estimate was sitting at 390 km on a chilly spring day. However, turning off the climate control system added an extra 100 km to that range, a rather shocking jump that I haven’t encountered on any other EV.