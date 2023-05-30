Want to shop the rainbow? These Pride collections will actually give back

In partnership with crisis-relief organization #YouAreEssential, Jonathan Van Ness’s eponymous haircare brand hired New York-based, Chinese-born multimedia artist Zipeng Zhu to design a special box for the best-selling, frizz-fighting Air Dry Hair Cream. Also for Pride 2023, the brand is launching a JVN x GLSEN pride hair set: 10 per cent of the profits will go to GLSEN, an organization working to create safe and inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ students in K-12 education.

Graydon Superfood Serum, $87, graydonskincare.com. SHOP HERE

One dollar from each purchase of this special edition of Canadian indie brand Graydon’s hydrating, nourishing, plant-based Superfood Serum will go towards Rainbow Railroad, a global non-profit organization that helps LGTBQI+ people escape violence and persecution in their home countries.

Apple watch band, $59, apple.com. SHOP HERE

Apple financially supports advocacy organizations like Equality Federation Institute and GLSEN all year round. Switch out your go-to Apple Watch band and show your support with the latest Pride edition, featuring what look like sprinkles in the colours of the Pride flag: black and brown to represent Black and Latino communities, light blue, pink and white to symbolize transgender and nonbinary people.

Smythe jacket, $750, shopsmythe.ca. SHOP HERE

Embroidered with a colourful “Love is love” statement on the back, Smythe’s cropped version of its much-loved blazer is a stylish way to support the community. In honour of Pride month, $50 for each jacket sold will be donated to It Gets Better Canada, which supports and uplifts 2SLGBTQ+ youth.

Birks bracelet, $670, maisonbirks.com. SHOP HERE

Featuring dazzling sapphires, tsavorites and rubies set on an 18kt white gold chain, this dainty rainbow bracelet marks Birks’ support of the Get Real Movement, which helps 2SLGBTQ youth.

