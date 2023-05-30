Want to shop the rainbow? These Pride collections will actually give back

Ahead of Pride month this June, many brands are jumping to celebrate the LGBTQ community with rainbow-themed collections. While sporting the colours is one way to show up, there’s valid wariness of these commercialized events where sometimes sincerity misses the mark in the rush to sell without actually doing the work. So we put together a list of Pride launches that are sincerely committed to making a difference for communities, whether that’s by collaborating with queer artists or giving a sizeable portion of the proceeds back to LGBTQ and human rights charities. Scroll on for some of the best Pride 2023 fashion pieces and beauty products.
Shopping these rainbow-fied Old Skool sneakers not only represents standing with the queer community; Vans is also donating a total of $200,000 from its non-profit Checkerboard Fund to organizations committed to advocating for and providing space and access to LGBTQ communities.
Glow Recipe is once again launching a rainbow edition of its best-selling PHA- and BHA-infused Watermelon Pore-Tight Toner for Pride 2023. As a supporter of the It Gets Better Project (a non-profit with a mission to uplift, empower and connect 2SLGBTQ+ youth around the globe), the beauty brand has committed to donating $15,000 in monetary donations and $15,000 in product donations.
This year, Kiehl’s tapped Canadian artist Jon Hanlan to create limited-edition packaging for its cult-fave Ultra Facial Cream, which features a whimsical illustration evoking joy and optimism. For the month of June, $20 for every cream purchased will go to The Get Real Movement, a Canadian non-profit organization that combats 2SLGBTQ+ discrimination, racism and bullying in schools, summer camps and workplaces.
Featuring a manga-inspired, monochrome illustration of queer relationships by Japanese artist and zine creator Fuyuki Kanai, the reimagined 1460 boot has the build of the iconic design with the addition of the heel loop and welt stitch in a pop of red. Dr. Martens is also continuing its year-round partnership with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth, with a $200,000 commitment.
In partnership with crisis-relief organization #YouAreEssential, Jonathan Van Ness’s eponymous haircare brand hired New York-based, Chinese-born multimedia artist Zipeng Zhu to design a special box for the best-selling, frizz-fighting Air Dry Hair Cream. Also for Pride 2023, the brand is launching a JVN x GLSEN pride hair set: 10 per cent of the profits will go to GLSEN, an organization working to create safe and inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ students in K-12 education.
One dollar from each purchase of this special edition of Canadian indie brand Graydon’s hydrating, nourishing, plant-based Superfood Serum will go towards Rainbow Railroad, a global non-profit organization that helps LGTBQI+ people escape violence and persecution in their home countries.
Apple financially supports advocacy organizations like Equality Federation Institute and GLSEN all year round. Switch out your go-to Apple Watch band and show your support with the latest Pride edition, featuring what look like sprinkles in the colours of the Pride flag: black and brown to represent Black and Latino communities, light blue, pink and white to symbolize transgender and nonbinary people.
Embroidered with a colourful “Love is love” statement on the back, Smythe’s cropped version of its much-loved blazer is a stylish way to support the community. In honour of Pride month, $50 for each jacket sold will be donated to It Gets Better Canada, which supports and uplifts 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
Featuring dazzling sapphires, tsavorites and rubies set on an 18kt white gold chain, this dainty rainbow bracelet marks Birks’ support of the Get Real Movement, which helps 2SLGBTQ youth.
This article contains affiliate links, which means The Kit may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. All our journalism is independent and is in no way influenced by advertising. By clicking on an affiliate link, you accept that third-party cookies will be set. More information.
