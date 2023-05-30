Canada’s top drag queens know makeup and skin care. We asked for their best tips and product picks

“I used to not understand why my waterproof eyeliner would run after a long day until someone at Sephora told me to use this concealer to prep my skin. When you set it, it’s *on* there. When I apply it, the formula buffs out beautifully and it’s pure porcelain under my eyes.”

The easy-off cleanser

“This makeup remover works wonders. Removing makeup can be harsh because of all the rubbing around your eyes, but this is so soft and gentle on your skin. You spray this on, and it instantly starts melting everything away. My makeup will literally be dripping off my face.”

The signature scent

“I first received this perfume as a gift, but now I always buy it because I get so many compliments when I wear it. I got it during Pride and people always ask me about it. It has this sweet, almost vanilla baby powder [scent], it’s like a light musk moment. It just works so well with my skin.”

The queen: Kendall Gender

With almost 10 years of doing drag under her belt, you’re sure to recognize Vancouver-based performer, host, model and activist Kendall Gender. Gender appeared on season two of “Canada’s Drag Race” and “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World.” She cites her deep love of pop stars as her inspo; she calls out Beyoncé as her number one.

The fresh scent

“I discovered this when I was in the U.K. I like this one because, especially in drag, I find that sometimes when I spray perfume it can be a little bit overpowering, but this is just a body spray. Every time I spritz it on people always comment on how good I smell when I walk by. It lingers on my skin in a really nice and fresh way.”

The drugstore gem

“I wear this moisturizer when I’m in drag because I find that sometimes other moisturizers feel too wet on my skin. This one has hyaluronic acid in it. If someone has sensitive skin or is prone to redness, this is a nice option because it's unscented and feels refreshing.”

The next-level eye palette

“I’m a brown eyeshadow girlie forever; I very rarely wear colour. Recently I found the best brown eyeshadow ever, it's the viral TikTok palette, obviously. It was sold out forever but I finally got it. I’m obsessed with shade Matte 9, it’s a brownish red that looks great on my skin tone.”

The long-wear setting spray

“This setting spray is the best in the world. I’ve tried every setting spray under the sun and this one is mattifying and completely waterproof. There's even a viral video of Patrick Starrr swimming while wearing it.”

The glowy bronzer

“I’m obsessed with this bronzer. It smells really good and the texture is so nice. I will put my contour powder on and then I apply this as a little layer over top. The brand gifted me some makeup when I worked with them on a campaign and I’ve been using the bronzer ever since.”

The queen: Scarlett BoBo

Scarlett BoBo was on season one of “Canada’s Drag Race” and fans know her as a charming, passionate, fire-swallowing circus queen. Having recently relocated to L.A. after three years in Vancouver, the “part funny, part hot” star pulls her inspiration from pop stars like P! nk, video games, comic books, even street art and graffiti.

The cake-free foundation

“Dermablend is one of my favourite products to use. This foundation is lightweight but full coverage, it makes my skin feel like my skin and doesn't feel cakey. I use the Leg and Body one — it comes in a nice big tube.”

The ultimate matte lipstick

“Fenty Stunna lipsticks are incredible. I'm a matte girl, I don't like a lot of gloss on my lips, unless I’m wearing pixie-cut hair. This is the best matte lipstick, it comes in black, red, burgundy — they're so gorgeous.”

The long-wear gloss

“You put this lip lacquer on, wait 15 seconds and then it feels completely set but it’s still shiny and glossy. It doesn’t transfer and it wears for 16 hours. It’s so good.”

The sweet scent

“Pink Sugar is my go-to perfume. You can get it at the drugstore; I’m always in the 1995 shelf. It smells like cotton candy — it just smells so good! Whenever I hug someone, it just smells like bubble gum.”

The no-budge setting powder

“This setting powder is amazing. It’s waterproof, it’s sweatproof, it’s cry-proof — for real. I will sweat all day and be like, ‘I feel so disgusting,’ and then I’ll look in the mirror and my face has not moved.”

