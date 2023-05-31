Review - 2023 Rivian R1T

The Rivian R1T’s gestation was a somewhat nebulous affair. What with the intervention – then non-intervention – of Ford, the styling, then the fact that seemingly out of nowhere it arrived, beating Tesla’s Cybertruck to market.

The Rivian is here, however, and it looks great. It comes with four electric motors – one per wheel – that produce a combined 831 horsepower and 908 pound-feet of torque. There’s 465-525 km of range depending on spec and it can be fast charged at up to 200 kW. Or, if you’d rather just charge as you drive, you can do so with two levels of brake regen; this can never be fully shut off and as a result, the R1T is in one-pedal drive mode all the time.

Now, I’ve driven many one-pedal drive modes before, and I can’t recall the last time it felt this natural. It didn’t take me long to get used to when to release the accelerator to come to a complete stop and there were times where I had to remind myself after stopping that I had never actually hit the brake to do so.

The Rivian’s interior is like a cross between MEC and Matt and Nat; there’s vegan leather everywhere (the company’s CEO, RJ Scaringe, is a vegan), bronzed buckles on the doors, and the front seatbacks look like they’re made from a repurposed MSR stove. There’s even a removable Bluetooth Meridian speaker!

More practically, the interior is a very open and low-clutter space; like a Tesla, the 16-inch main display is your go-to for pretty much everything. Typically, I prefer “hard” buttons but such is the way of the world these days in cars. There is no support for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto at this time, however; the same goes for Amazon Alexa and Google on-board. That’s going to be a tough pill to swallow for many, especially considering I found that the native navi system was not as good as the smartphone navigation apps so many of us are used to. Better features and support for Rivian’s own apps could be coming in future over-the-air updates.

There is one thing, however, that you adjust via the touchscreen that I’ve never seen, and that’s the mirror and steering wheel adjustment – sort of. To do so, you have to first tell the truck via the screen that you want to adjust the mirrors or wheel (it tilts and telescopes), then the two steering wheel buttons – typically reserved for your trip computer or audio adjustment – become your mirror or wheel adjustment. It’s no big deal, except for the fact that there’s no auto tilt-down mirrors; apparently, those are coming, but this is where we’re at now.

The rear seat doesn’t have quite the space of the F-150 (or the R1T’s R1S SUV twin), but it is roomy enough for two adults to sit comfortably and they get their own USB-C ports. Since the Rivian features a quad-zone climate control system, each back seat occupant gets their own climate controls, including heated seats.

The front end styling with its full-length light bar is divisive, but I have trouble believing anyone would have any problems with the rest of the exterior styling. The cabin gets an almost “chopped” look – that looks even cooler when you have the R1T set to its lowest ride height (the four-corner air suspension that allows this also keeps the Rivian flatter through corners) – and the off-road wheels and tires on my tester are a good fit and shroud bright yellow brake calipers.