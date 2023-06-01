Call it the Mary Tyler Moore effect. A new doc shows how she moved us forward with her style and spirit

She went on to offer lessons from her own life as a working mother: “It will not hurt the family. It will not hurt the work. They can function together.”

It was Moore’s next character, Mary Richards, who really changed the social landscape. The CBS network couldn’t stomach a divorced leading lady, so Richards became a single 30-year-old woman “making it on her own,” surrounded by a supporting cast of friends.

It was her wardrobe that sucked me in: she wore pants, but they were wide-legged and high-waisted, often with a groovy chain-link belt. She paired two-piece suits with turtlenecks, and wide-collared silk blouses with sleek cardigans and pencil skirts. This was a feminine version of masculine tropes; workwear with style.

The show had the largest yet contingent of women in the writers’ room, a breakthrough that paid off because, as producer James L. Brooks says in the documentary, women know the secrets of what is in each other’s purses, as well as the secret codes of female dressing. While her groovier neighbours Rhoda Morgenstern and Phyllis Lindstrom indulged in psychedelic ’70s styles, Richards’ clothing was designed to make her bulletproof in a man’s world yet relatable in a woman’s world.

Accessories were a huge part of her wardrobe. To her work uniform, she’d add a jaunty and colourful scarf around her neck, a brilliant handbag, thick hoop earrings and a hair flip. In fact, Moore’s hair was an issue in transitioning her from Petrie to Richards. She wore a wig for the entire first season of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” so her hair would look appreciably different from the shorter flip synonymous with her character on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

The remarkable thing about these two characters is how timeless they look. Even now, there is no one I would rather look like than Laura Petrie, Mary Richards or a combination of the two: sleek and sophisticated, but still feminine and body conscious.

The documentary sets out the idea that before Mary Tyler Moore, women on TV were portrayed as some combination of servant class, sex crazed or wholly puritanical. Women were expected to need and want men to take care of them, and they were dressed for an ornamental role. Moore’s characters wore clothes that allowed them agency, freedom of movement and self-expression.

While these roles showcased parts of Moore’s personality, they were never the whole truth. Her wardrobe often hinted at the volumes unsaid and the depths unplumbed.

She was the first to acknowledge her own complicated relationship with her characters and with the feminist movement. She was a divorced mom while playing an idealized wife on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” and a remarried woman who shared a production company with her second of three husbands, Grant Tinker, when they made “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” She admitted she wasn’t really single herself until an early 1980s stint in New York City doing dramatic theatre.

Moore went through much loss and pain — she lost her 24-year-old son to accidental gunshot wounds three weeks after her Oscar-nominated turn in “Ordinary People” — and that is the ballast in this documentary. It should come with a multi-Kleenex warning.

Still, the buoyant effect of those characters and Moore’s spirit is indelible. Two decades ago, at a difficult transition in my own life, I turned the key and opened the door of a new rental apartment and the beret-tossing theme song played in my head: “You’re gonna make it after all!”

Leanne Delap is a Toronto-based freelance contributor for the Star and The Kit, where she writes about style and culture. Reach her via email: leannedelap@hotmail.com