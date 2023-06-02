First Drive - 2024 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato

That all sounds fantastic on paper, but what’s truly mind-boggling is just how well it works in practice.

Lamborghini turned Chuckwalla into both a dirt and tarmac track for this event, mimicking a world rally stage involving both surfaces on a single run.

In “sport”, the Sterrato feels almost exactly like the EVO AWD version with which it’s most closely linked. Power comes on absolutely immediately, the naturally-aspirated V10 sending the tach needles spinning ‘round to the 8,500 RPM redline in a hurry. You have to be quick with the enormous shift paddles to stay on top of this thing – it will get away from you. It does all this with no shortage of drama – you could imagine (actually, you can’t – not really) the banshee howl a naturally aspirated V10 makes as it hollers its way to redline and forward progress is so fast (the 0-97 km/h sprint takes just 3.4 seconds) that you’d have no idea you were in something off-roady.

While you start to feel the slightly higher centre of gravity and softened suspension through the bends, a good Sterrato driver will learn to use that to their advantage for an even more engaging drive.

“We started with the character of a super sports car,” said Mohr. “We went so far in all the disciplines that the car is capable to transfer as much as possible of that feeling in sliding conditions.” In other words: they built this car for the driver to have some fun.

Which they will have no problem doing – especially on the slippery stuff, where the Sterrato is almost telepathic in its execution.

Transitioning from the tarmac to the dirt and flipping the wheel-mounted drive mode button to “rally”, it’s almost as if the car starts thinking for you, and drifts start happening without you even realizing it, or having to drop gobs of opposite lock.

This is where the Sterrato differs from the offroad-ready Porsche 911 Dakar, a car it will inevitably be compared with. As we found out when we drove one, the Dakar is an absolute riot in the sand but compared to the Sterrato, it just feels more serious. Indeed, having won the Paris-Dakar Rally outright twice, the Porsche has a bit of a reputation to uphold: excelling in a vast array of off-road conditions. That’s why when we tested that vehicle, we swapped the track for some slower, steeper off-roading and some more serious gravel, not to mention the sand dunes.

With the Sterrato, Lambo hasn’t set out to build another Dakar. “The intention was not to be an off-road Huracán where you can climb (rocks),” says Mohr. They’ve built a supercar that can cover just that much more ground and put ear-to-ear grins not just on the driver, but on whoever comes in contact with it.

Which, I have to say, is 100 per cent job done.

The writer attended this media drive as a guest of the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.