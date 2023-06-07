First Look - 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e

While the changes to the Mercedes GLE-Class SUV and Coupe were announced some time ago, there was no confirmation at that time whether or not the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) GLE 450e version – hitherto available in the US, but not Canada – would be making its way up here.

Well, that’s all in the past because today, Mercedes has confirmed that the GLE 450e will be joining the GLE 350, the GLE 450, AMG GLE 53, and AMG GLE 63 in the line-up in late 2023 for the 2024 model year. It will be available in three trims: Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle and there are additional AMG line options and other styling packages – the “Night” package being one -- so it’s looking like there will be a 450e for everybody.

“We believe that this plug-in hybrid vehicle will play a valuable role as a bridging technology as we continue to transition to fully electric Mercedes-EQ vehicles,” said Mike Maduro, national product manager at Mercedes. “It’s a great vehicle and we look forward to bringing it to Canada later this year.”

Available only in SUV form – there is no four-door Coupe version – the GLE 450e sees its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder motor (good for 248 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque) complimented by a 134 hp permanent magnet EV motor for a total combined system output of 381 hp and 479 pound-feet of torque.

The GLE 450e can drive under full EV power for a limited time; range figures have not yet been announced, but if the competition from the likes of the Volvo XC90 Recharge or the BMW xDrive40e are anything to go by, expect something in the 40-50 km range. The 450e has an 11 kW on-board charger and can be plugged in to charge at night so if your daily commute is a short one in the city, you’ll be able to spend much of your time in EV mode. It also gets a 60 kW on-board DC charger which not many PHEVs have.

In addition to the addition of the PHEV powertrain, the GLE line gets new exterior styling details for ’24, as well as the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, available Dolby Atmos audio, music streaming, and a new steering wheel with next generation capacitive controls.

Built exclusively in Mercedes’ Tuscaloosa, AB plant (that’s on its way to becoming fully solar-powered by 2025), expect to see the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e in dealers in Q3 of ’23.

This story was compiled using only information supplied by the manufacturer.