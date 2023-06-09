Review - 2023 Lexus LC 500

The Lexus LC500 is a stunning looking thing, a real-world concept car, that’s been around since 2018 and looks as good today as it did when it first went on sale.

It takes much of its design inspiration from the ultra-exotic Lexus LFA supercar, which is not a bad place to start. The LFA was the type of money-is-no-object vehicle that was painstakingly created by the best engineers and designers on Lexus’ roster.

The LC 500 is a fraction of the price that the LFAs were sold for but parked in my dimly lit underground parking lot, a lot of what makes you weak in the knees about that supercar is present here, especially in eye-popping Flare Yellow. It’s low and wide, and the large spindle grille works better here than on any other Lexus to date. It’s one of those cars that looks fast sitting still, taunting you to get in and drive.

Lexus’ meticulous attention to detail continues when you step inside. The finely stitched leather, beautifully sculpted door cards, real metal trim, and the thought that went into nearly every touch point is a rarity in the industry and certainly at the price point the LC sits at. It’s not a cheap car by any means, but at $105,200 to start it represents a lot of value for what you’re getting. That’s the last time I’m going to mention value here because that’s not what the LC is about. It’s about the experience you get from behind the wheel, which is getting harder to find these days.

Under the hood, you find Toyota’s marvelous V8. A 5-litre 471 hp naturally aspirated wonder that imbues the LC 500 with a snarling, burbling character befitting its exotic shape. It’s not the most powerful engine; neither does it get the deep well of low-end torque most turbocharged motors get today. This turbo-free Yamaha-tuned engine makes its power by revving the snot out of it and it makes its presence known the second you push the start button with an unreasonably loud roar that oh-so satisfying.

If you want comfort in your sports car, the LC 500 is your ticket because there are few hard edges here once you begin to drive. The ride is silky and composed and never gets harsh even on really bad roads. The steering is light and precise. The seats are epically comfortable but also supportive enough to handle bouts of spirited driving. Everything gets stiffer in Sport Plus mode but it always remains a civilized experience.

Compared to something like a Porsche 911, the Lexus feels more luxury cruiser than track tool. Even a BMW M850i is stiffer, louder, and more powerful. If you start to compare performance numbers the LC will land somewhere near the bottom of the pile but again, that’s not what this car is about. While Porsche is happy to provide you with countless spreadsheets of lap data and torque curves the Lexus is more laid back and not as serious but will still carve up a back road with shocking competence.