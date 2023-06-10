Could the dreamy resort that inspired every James Bond book be my muse, too? I travelled to Jamaica to find out

It’s a spring day on Oracabessa Bay’s secluded Button Beach, and the sun is liberally tossing its morning diamonds on a breeze-ruffled sea. A man of a certain age — tall and lean and tanned — emerges from the surf with the kind of easeful confidence I can only describe as Bond-ian.

“Did you have a good swim?” Omar, a hotel staffer, asks the man, offering him a plush towel. “Omar, I’ve never had a bad swim at Goldeneye,” the man replies, smiling. It’s a scene that seems lifted from a 007 movie, that moment of glamour and pleasure and leisure before Bond gets the call from MI6.

GoldenEye, spread over 52 luxuriant acres on Jamaica’s north coast, owes its name to Ian Fleming. In 1946, the Naval Intelligence officer bought the land (formerly a donkey racetrack) and proceeded to sketch his dream holiday house on desk blotter.

With more self-confidence than architectural savoir faire, Fleming designed the villa, which remains discreetly perched high above the sea, amid a tropical fantasia of palms and fruit trees. At a simple desk in his high-ceilinged bedroom, replete with glassless, louvred, breeze-welcoming windows, Fleming penned all of his James Bond books — the storylines and characters as improbable as the beauty of their birthplace.

Fleming later mused about his books and their provenance: “Would these books have been born if I had not been living in the gorgeous vacuum of a Jamaican holiday? I doubt it.”

Writing tends to require a degree of self-isolation, the space — literal, emotional, etc. — to presumably rummage the corridors of the soul. As the late novelist, biographer and memoirist Francine du Plessix Gray said: “The whole thing about writing is how to be able to withstand solitude.” It seems to me that I could withstand it quite nicely at GoldenEye.

I’ve long been fascinated by (slash wildly jealous of) the kind of writer who expresses a need to write. I wish I felt as urgent a need to write as I do a need to avoid it. My laziness will now inspire me to reach for a quote from the late, great Nora Ephron, who said, “The hardest part about writing is writing.”

When I finally get myself to write, generally when pursued by a deadline, I need to be properly caffeinated, it can’t be too early or too late, my surroundings should be well-windowed, light-glutted, the sun at the right angle to the moon, etc. It occurs to me that identifying the right location is an exercise in procrastination management — the right setting serves as a sort of redaction of excuses.

Fleming, of course, was not the only author or artist to require a particular setup. Balzac reputedly ate a huge meal at five in the afternoon, then slept till midnight, at which point he rose to write at a small desk in his room for 16 hours. I prefer the approach favoured by Neil Simon, who evidently could only pen his plays from a specific bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote the music for “Sunset Boulevard” at the Hotel Bel-Air. Meanwhile, Tennessee Williams wrote all his later works in a suite at New York’s Hotel Elysée.

There are so many examples, I could write a book about this — if only I had a bungalow of my own. I’ll admit that I am in the (extraordinarily slow and long) process of writing a draft of a book on another topic.