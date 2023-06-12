No house? No worries: How to tip the financial scales in your favour if you can’t afford to buy a home

Instead of trying to time the market to buy when it dips and stocks cost less, Kotsopoulous says dollar-cost averaging — buying into the market on a regular basis with smaller sums of money — so you’re investing at different points in the market, can help you grow your money.

She advises to take advantage of any matching programs you may have at your place of work. “See if there are matching programs other than just a group RRSP. Sometimes their stock options are an additional amount that can continue to help you grow your wealth.”

Elke Rubach, president of Rubach Wealth in Toronto, agrees that investing is a path toward wealth if owning real estate isn’t in your future. But she says it’s important to have a plan and work with an adviser.

“It has to be a fee-based adviser who is going to give you the goods you want, not try to sell you their products. That way, you get a financial plan and can make an informed decision,” says Rubach.

Kotsopoulous says that if you’re going to invest, it’s important to know your risk tolerance to avoid the stress of watching your investments fluctuate. Time is also an advantage if you’re renting and investing.

“If you’re not looking to retire for the next 30 years, you can take on a little bit more risk because you don’t need that money tomorrow.”

Another option is to consider whole life insurance, which provides lifelong coverage, a death benefit and a saving component. Kotsopoulous says that someone who has a policy can be paid up in 10 to 20 years. The savings component continues to grow and the owner can draw against the cash value of the policy in retirement if needed.

Both Kotsopoulous and Rubach say that when someone is deciding whether they can afford to buy a home, it’s important to fully understand the costs of either decision.

Kotsopoulous points out that a lot of people don’t realize the additional costs of buying a home, such as property taxes, closing costs, renovations and your lifestyle versus renting, where you aren’t responsible for repairs or closing costs.

“If someone is looking to purchase or they’re looking to upgrade, get those actual numbers and then pretend that you live there for the next six months,” she says. “So whatever the mortgage payment was, whatever the other expenses are, look like that and see how you feel. That can be a really great way to get an idea of whether that’s the right decision for you.”

A few months ago when the stock market was sliding, Dobson sold some stocks, took the profit and invested that money in a two-year GIC.

He encourages people to get financially educated and have a plan.

“I do encourage my friends to read certain books or sign up for investment newsletters before buying stocks randomly, as you really do need a baseline knowledge of the industry to understand how it works, or otherwise you’re just gambling with your life savings.”