No house? No worries: How to tip the financial scales in your favour if you can’t afford to buy a home

Gone are the days of buying a house on one salary and living in it until you sell it for three or four times the original amount, cashing in on the equity. These days, the average cost of a house in Canada is $716,000, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association, and the average yearly wage is $59,059.
So if you can’t afford to buy, how can you generate wealth without owning four walls and a roof? It’s about creating a financial plan, saving, and looking at other ways to grow your money, experts say.
First? Get financially savvy. Andrew Dobson, 38, a Toronto-based publisher and founder of food and travel site Dobbernationloves, says when he was thinking of moving from a 300-square-foot apartment in the Yonge and Church neighbourhood in 2021 to a larger space, his mother sat him down and made him do the math.
“She had me compare the cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto and the average cost to buy a similar space, reviewing what the mortgage would likely look like as well as condo fees,” he explains. “It was clear it made more sense to rent and I’m very glad I did, as friends who have variable mortgages right now are stressing out.”
Taking advantage of the pandemic’s surprising effect on the lower cost to rent, Dobson moved to a 700-square-foot condo in Regent Park, paying $1,700 a month.
A self-described saver, Dobson used to put his money in GICs. Then he moved in with his parents during the first two years of the pandemic and his mother, who is self-taught when it comes to investing, took advantage of the proximity.
“(She) has been bugging me to learn about investing for years but (I) never had the time,” Dobson says. “She insisted I read investment books before sitting down to talk so I had a baseline of knowledge. These books were dry as a bone but covered the essentials,” he says. He currently invests his money in stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and holds some money in an emergency fund.
Stephanie Kotsopoulos, a partner at Basis Wealth and Benefits based in Toronto, says that while buying a home can be a good long-term investment, owning a home isn’t necessary to build wealth.
“I think that it’s being smart with your money and investing in tax-efficient vehicles,” she says.
“So making use of maximizing your Tax-Free Savings Account and your RRSP, and making sure that you’re not just holding in cash, but they’re actually an investment that’s going to give you growth. You want to get the compounding interest and that growth over time.”
Instead of trying to time the market to buy when it dips and stocks cost less, Kotsopoulous says dollar-cost averaging — buying into the market on a regular basis with smaller sums of money — so you’re investing at different points in the market, can help you grow your money.
She advises to take advantage of any matching programs you may have at your place of work. “See if there are matching programs other than just a group RRSP. Sometimes their stock options are an additional amount that can continue to help you grow your wealth.”
Elke Rubach, president of Rubach Wealth in Toronto, agrees that investing is a path toward wealth if owning real estate isn’t in your future. But she says it’s important to have a plan and work with an adviser.
“It has to be a fee-based adviser who is going to give you the goods you want, not try to sell you their products. That way, you get a financial plan and can make an informed decision,” says Rubach.
Kotsopoulous says that if you’re going to invest, it’s important to know your risk tolerance to avoid the stress of watching your investments fluctuate. Time is also an advantage if you’re renting and investing.
“If you’re not looking to retire for the next 30 years, you can take on a little bit more risk because you don’t need that money tomorrow.”
Another option is to consider whole life insurance, which provides lifelong coverage, a death benefit and a saving component. Kotsopoulous says that someone who has a policy can be paid up in 10 to 20 years. The savings component continues to grow and the owner can draw against the cash value of the policy in retirement if needed.
Both Kotsopoulous and Rubach say that when someone is deciding whether they can afford to buy a home, it’s important to fully understand the costs of either decision.
Kotsopoulous points out that a lot of people don’t realize the additional costs of buying a home, such as property taxes, closing costs, renovations and your lifestyle versus renting, where you aren’t responsible for repairs or closing costs.
“If someone is looking to purchase or they’re looking to upgrade, get those actual numbers and then pretend that you live there for the next six months,” she says. “So whatever the mortgage payment was, whatever the other expenses are, look like that and see how you feel. That can be a really great way to get an idea of whether that’s the right decision for you.”
A few months ago when the stock market was sliding, Dobson sold some stocks, took the profit and invested that money in a two-year GIC.
He encourages people to get financially educated and have a plan.
“I do encourage my friends to read certain books or sign up for investment newsletters before buying stocks randomly, as you really do need a baseline knowledge of the industry to understand how it works, or otherwise you’re just gambling with your life savings.”
