Tinseltown's most famous icon turns 100 this year. A guide to L.A.'s most fascinating cultural spots

This is where well-educated tour guides become invaluable. I discover the mural with the help of Ulysses Salcido, a guide with Culinary Backstreets, an international tour company specializing in culinary tours with a cultural angle. While my Hollywood sign guide had some showbiz flair, Salcido is an anthropologist and documentary filmmaker.

Beyond Olvera Street, his tour takes me to Chinatown, Little Tokyo and the downtown streets in between. It’s an area that many Angelenos consider sleepy, but fascinating stories of immigrant life in California emerge as I visit places like the Japanese sweet shop Fugetsu-Do, which has been selling mochi since 1903. The evolution of these neighbourhoods is also illustrated through newer places like Steep LA, a modern Chinese tea house that pays tribute to Chinatown’s historic communities, while offering a fresh take on cultural traditions.

While any comprehensive trip to L.A. should include some time exploring Downtown, most Canadian travellers will want at least a taste of showbiz glitz. The Hollywood sign isn’t the only icon turning 100 this year: Both the Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros. Studios are also celebrating the one-century mark. Hollywood studio tours tend to skew towards the superficial and corny, but the Warner Bros. Studio Tour (technically in Burbank) is considered the most worthwhile by many locals.

The Warner presentation is a bit canned, but as I tool around the backlot on a golf cart filled with a dozen movie and TV fans, I do pick up some tidbits about the studio’s history. (Did you know the cover for Prince’s “Purple Rain” album was shot in front of the same fake New York fire escape used in the famous upside-down kiss in “Spider-Man”?) I am indulged in playing out my “Gilmore Girls” fantasies in the gazebo from the fictional town of Stars Hollow, which sits just steps away from a storefront that was used in “Casablanca.”

Much like Downtown, the rest of Hollywood is a historical feast, with sights including the Capitol Records building, the ornate Pantages Theatre, Hollywood High School and old-school restaurants like the Musso & Frank Grill, many of them instantly familiar, thanks to the movies. Los Angeles is a large and often unwieldy city, with a layout that makes little sense even to its residents, but once you set your focus, the stories and secrets are there, waiting to be discovered.

“People always tell me they hate L.A.,” Slawoff says. “But if you hate L.A., you haven’t really experienced it. There is so much to this city.”

If you go: What to do in Los Angeles

How to get there: Both Air Canada and WestJet offer non-stop flights from Toronto to LAX (about five hours and 20 minutes).

Where to stay: Los Angeles is full of historic buildings turned into modern hotels. Try the Hotel Per La, a luxe, design-conscious property in a former bank building downtown. For a see-and-be-seen Hollywood vibe, consider the budget-friendly Mama Shelter Los Angeles. The rooftop bar gets loud on weekends, so be ready to join the party.

Where to dine: Over 100 years old, the Grand Central Market is Los Angeles’s oldest and largest food hall, with over 40 diverse vendors. For a glamorous rooftop experience, celebrity chef Marcel Vigneron’s new restaurant, Lemon Grove, offers bright and fresh pastas and seafood dishes, alongside views of the Hollywood sign.

What else to do: For more culture, visit the Broad (home to contemporary art from the 1950s onwards) or the Getty Center (art exhibitions, unique architecture, multiple gardens) — both offering free general admission.

Elizabeth Chorney-Booth travelled as a guest of Los Angeles Tourism, which did not review or approve this article.