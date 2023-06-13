First Look - Audi Brussels e-Tron EV plant and e-rickshaws

Brussels, Belgium – Unlike most car plants far outside major urban city centres, the facility that produces Audi’s newly renamed Q8 e-tron is an easy 20-minute taxi ride from downtown Brussels, still within city limits. Because of the plant’s tight confines the only way it could grow is up.

Yet this car plant has grown quite a bit already since its earliest, pre-Audi or Volkswagen Group days: it actually started producing vehicles in 1948, starting with large and very American Studebakers, before it began building VW Beetles in the mid-1950s. Then VW officially took over the plant in 1970, but by 2007, when the company announced its imminent closing, impending unemployed auto workers occupied it in protest for 6 months, setting fires and bringing in the highest levels of German government to seek some sort of solution for the 5,600 employees at the time.

Fast forward to now, and the Audi plant has gone from producing the German luxury brand’s smallest vehicles, the A1 hatchback, to one of its largest and heaviest: the 2024 Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback. These new Q8 variants are not all-new models, but an evolution of the e-tron all-electric five-seat SUV, now with a new front end, more range (at 459 km on the NR Canada scale, and 476 km for the slightly more aero-friendly Sportback), and slightly quicker DC fast charging (now up to 170 kW) compared to the e-tron that debuted in 2019.

But the next all-new Q8 to come will be all-electric only, said Peter D’hoore, Head of Communications at the Audi Brussels plant. “Once the (next) new Q8 arrives, the combustion one will go away, and it will only the Q8 e-tron (EV) available,” he said, before a tour of the plant, and a rundown of some of Audi’s sustainability efforts coming out of the site.

The entire visit was clearly an exercise to demonstrate that the upcoming Q8 e-tron is going to be built in an environmentally responsible way: solar panels line the roof of every building except the paint shop, which will be completed by mid-year, while all power not coming from these panels the company purchases from renewable sources.

But Audi and its Environmental Foundation subsidiary is also looking at ways to recycle and re-use EV batteries used in the development mules and near-production versions of current or recent e-tron models, since e-tron batteries in customer vehicles are many years and likely hundreds of thousands of kilometres away from needing replacement and/or recycling.

The most visible of these efforts came in the form of Audi’s e-rickshaw project, done in collaboration with a non-profit start-up called Nunam, to create what is very likely the most futuristic-looking and technologically advanced rickshaw in all of India.