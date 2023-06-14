When my stepdad passed away just before our family trip, our journey to Ireland became a gentle farewell

As we squeezed around a cosy table at Sean’s Bar, Ireland’s oldest pub, Guinness and cider sloshed out of our glasses as the crowd sang along to “The Parting Glass.” The old folk song is about a goodbye after a well-lived life — something that became an unexpected theme for this trip when my stepdad, Frank, passed away just weeks before our departure. Laughing through tears, our group of five talked about how much Frank would have loved this, from the traditional music to the scent of peat fire filling the ancient rooms.
After the final song, we followed the crowd into the darkened streets of Athlone and walked back toward our boat. Passing the town’s medieval castle, we crossed the River Shannon, and I stopped to look out at the place where Jacobites were once slaughtered during the final Williamite assault, which set the scene for British dominance over Ireland and all the troubles to come.
The air seemed to shift, and I was caught somewhere between grief and wonder — a place, in Celtic thought, where the veil between the mortal and eternal world is thinnest. Shutting my eyes, I felt as though I could conjure up a different outcome: Irish victory. My stepdad beside me.
Ireland is a place that wears its grief like a mended cloak. Our seven-day, self-guided boat voyage began in Carrick-on-Shannon and took us south through a vivid green landscape marked by ancient burial sites, ruined castles and crumbing famine cottages.
Detouring up to Lough Key Forest Park, we visited McDermott's Castle, which survived a lightning strike, a siege and neglect. In Lough Ree, it was too windy to row ashore and visit the island where mighty Queen Maeve is said to have died after her nephew used a slingshot and hit her with a hard cheese, but we were able to visit the medieval ruins of Rindoon. Here, we wandered the abandoned village where Gaelic chiefs once waged a losing battle over invading Norman barons.
When we first planned our trip to Ireland, learning the history wasn’t a priority. A year ago, my husband, Evan, our daughter, Maia, and I, along with Frank and two good friends, Mark and Val, had taken a trip to France. As a multi-generational group, we found a winning combination: a combo river charter and land trip. Eager to recreate the magic, we planned a second edition in Ireland.
We would start on the Shannon-Erne Waterway with Le Boat, which lets small groups cruise on their own in canal boats, and then journey onwards by land. Everyone picked a few adventures — whiskey tasting, clifftop rambles, exploring ancient castles — and we built an itinerary around them.
But then, my endlessly kind stepdad, who once drove from Vancouver to Mexico just to bring me, Evan and Maia home, had a heart attack. We had to regroup.
We briefly considered cancelling the trip altogether but decided Frank had been so enthusiastic, we would travel for him. He’d been thrilled about seeing Ireland, the homeland of some of his ancestors.
Finishing our boat trip in the town of Portumna, we hopped on a bus to Dublin for some city experiences. Maia’s pick was a deliciously rustic take on afternoon tea at the Cake Café. Mark’s selection was an informative jaunt through the Irish Whiskey Museum. Evan chose us a tour of the Jeanie Johnston, a replica of an Irish famine ship.
Aboard the three-masted barque, I was confronted with the story of “the starvation.” From 1845 to 1852, more than a million Irish people died of hunger after the potato blight hit Europe. Another 1 to 2 million bought passage on ships like the Jeanie Johnston and fled. Meanwhile the government in England continued to export food out of Ireland, letting prices soar and refusing to let food aid in.
Leaving Dublin, as we drove toward Donegal and the cliffs of Slieve League, we began to spot the famine cottages. Built of earth and stone, the one-room dwellings once housed 40 per cent of all Irish people, according to the 1841 census. Tenants of the often-absentee English landlords were responsible for growing enough food to feed their family and pay rent. When the blight came, those who couldn’t pay were evicted. Looking at the little homes, I found myself growing angry. As one of the approximately 80 million people around the world with Irish roots, I was looking at my own history.
While I brooded, we spotted a small sign for a holy well, a sight on Maia’s list. We were tired, and seeing it meant a detour, but my mum once mentioned that she’d fallen in love with Frank in part because he always said yes when asked to stop for an adventure.
So we drove down the tiny lane to a spring once associated with the old gods of Ireland (before it was co-opted by St. Patrick and used for baptisms). Its sacred waters are said to be healing. We laughed while splashing each other and hoped our hearts would mend.
Multi-generational travel is one of the biggest current trends in tourism, and the message is to go, before it’s too late. And as each step of our trip unfolded, Frank’s absence often felt raw, occasionally becoming tangled with the dark parts of Irish history: What if we’d taken this trip sooner? What if the blight had never come?
Our last stop was a cottage on Lettermullen, a tiny island directly across from the Aran Islands. Rugged and criss-crossed with dry stone walls, the island has a handful of beaches and a wee harbour, where they harvest seaweed for the luxurious baths at the Seaweed Centre.
Walking along the winding road at dusk, I counted six famine cottages. Seeing me stopped at one, a passing local said how sad they were. I asked why they saved them when it hurt so much to look at them.
“We keep our grief close in Ireland,” he told me. “I think it’s to reassure those who’ve passed that they’ve done their work. To let them know we’re thriving.”
Diane Selkirk travelled on Le Boat as a guest of the company, which did not review or approve this article.
