When my stepdad passed away just before our family trip, our journey to Ireland became a gentle farewell

As we squeezed around a cosy table at Sean’s Bar, Ireland’s oldest pub, Guinness and cider sloshed out of our glasses as the crowd sang along to “The Parting Glass.” The old folk song is about a goodbye after a well-lived life — something that became an unexpected theme for this trip when my stepdad, Frank, passed away just weeks before our departure. Laughing through tears, our group of five talked about how much Frank would have loved this, from the traditional music to the scent of peat fire filling the ancient rooms.

After the final song, we followed the crowd into the darkened streets of Athlone and walked back toward our boat. Passing the town’s medieval castle, we crossed the River Shannon, and I stopped to look out at the place where Jacobites were once slaughtered during the final Williamite assault, which set the scene for British dominance over Ireland and all the troubles to come.

The air seemed to shift, and I was caught somewhere between grief and wonder — a place, in Celtic thought, where the veil between the mortal and eternal world is thinnest. Shutting my eyes, I felt as though I could conjure up a different outcome: Irish victory. My stepdad beside me.

Ireland is a place that wears its grief like a mended cloak. Our seven-day, self-guided boat voyage began in Carrick-on-Shannon and took us south through a vivid green landscape marked by ancient burial sites, ruined castles and crumbing famine cottages.

Detouring up to Lough Key Forest Park, we visited McDermott's Castle, which survived a lightning strike, a siege and neglect. In Lough Ree, it was too windy to row ashore and visit the island where mighty Queen Maeve is said to have died after her nephew used a slingshot and hit her with a hard cheese, but we were able to visit the medieval ruins of Rindoon. Here, we wandered the abandoned village where Gaelic chiefs once waged a losing battle over invading Norman barons.

When we first planned our trip to Ireland, learning the history wasn’t a priority. A year ago, my husband, Evan, our daughter, Maia, and I, along with Frank and two good friends, Mark and Val, had taken a trip to France. As a multi-generational group, we found a winning combination: a combo river charter and land trip. Eager to recreate the magic, we planned a second edition in Ireland.

We would start on the Shannon-Erne Waterway with Le Boat, which lets small groups cruise on their own in canal boats, and then journey onwards by land. Everyone picked a few adventures — whiskey tasting, clifftop rambles, exploring ancient castles — and we built an itinerary around them.

But then, my endlessly kind stepdad, who once drove from Vancouver to Mexico just to bring me, Evan and Maia home, had a heart attack. We had to regroup.

We briefly considered cancelling the trip altogether but decided Frank had been so enthusiastic, we would travel for him. He’d been thrilled about seeing Ireland, the homeland of some of his ancestors.

Finishing our boat trip in the town of Portumna, we hopped on a bus to Dublin for some city experiences. Maia’s pick was a deliciously rustic take on afternoon tea at the Cake Café. Mark’s selection was an informative jaunt through the Irish Whiskey Museum. Evan chose us a tour of the Jeanie Johnston, a replica of an Irish famine ship.