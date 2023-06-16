Review - 2024 Jaguar F-Type 75

Chassis highlights include continuously variable dampers, 20-inch wheels (forged alloys for the R), optional carbon ceramic brakes (R only) and staggered Pirelli P Zero tires. Both cars also come with unique front fender 75 badging.

Day one began early in Barcelona with a staged photo op featuring a spotless white XK120 roadster parked nose to nose with an F-Type 75 finished in Giola Green, a new colour for the latter. The XK120, first introduced in 1948 and produced through 1954 was the first Jaguar sports car, and it began a lineage that would eventually lead to the E-Type in 1961, followed by the XJ-S in 1975, the XK8 in 1996, the XK (X150) in 2005, and finally the F-Type in 2013.

I am not a Jaguar aficionado but seeing the first Jaguar sports car sitting next to its descendent, with the gleaming Mediterranean in the background was quite striking. Decades haven’t dimmed the XK120’s opulence, and while it bears little resemblance to the F-Type, its regal British character remains, and it feels woven into the F-Type’s soul.

After the photo shoot wrapped, we were set loose on a nearly 800-kilometre journey that wound through many small towns and villages before finishing in San Sebastian in the heart of Spain’s Basque region. The changing topography on the route was one of the most breathtaking aspects of the drive.

The Pyrenees, as any Google search will reveal, is truly breathtaking. Literally. Our group stopped to take photos in one mountain pass, and the elevation (several kilometres above sea level) combined with the 10C temperature, overcast skies, and howling winds, made breathing more challenging than it would be otherwise.

I drove a matte black R 75 coupe on day one, followed by the Giola Green 75 convertible on day two. My drive partner (a JLR Canada rep) and I tonged both cars quite hard on a mix of roads that felt as if they were purposely designed to squeeze the most out of these cars. I can’t recall how many stone and metal-lined tunnels we drove through, but the loud exhaust button was pressed each time, as was the accelerator pedal.

Each car screamed with delight as we launched them up and down on two-lane mountain roads, through sweeping and hairpin turns and on flat country roads with vanishing points that extended to a distant horizon.

It’s tempting to say the R 75 was more fun to drive but given the choice between a hard top and a drop top, even if the latter is a bit down on power, I’ll take the open sky version. Both cars are fabulously powerful, stuck to the road, and incredibly comfortable to drive, but the convertible is the more emotional and engaging option for pure driving pleasure. And yes, it was quite cold, but we dropped the top anyway and, in good Canadian tradition, cranked up every heat source available.

I’ll also note the 75 we drove was RWD which, when combined with undulating roads and a slight decrease in power, made it more enjoyable to wring out. For yours truly, it felt a smidge more responsive, more engaging when getting the power down while cornering, and a bit wilder overall. Plus, its green and light brown colour scheme, with black wheels and trim looks just smashing.

Parking the green 75 for the final time in Bilbao, the location of our final lunch stop, and overnight stay was bittersweet, as it mirrored the car’s inevitable end.

Jaguar’s global head of PR told our group the brand will reveal its first new car since 2018 next year, which will officially begin the brand’s EV-only transition. It’s rumoured future Jags will be priced closer to Bentley than current models that have tried, and mostly failed, to compete with BMW and Mercedes.

Here’s hoping Jaguar finds success positioning these new electrified models further into luxury’s outer reaches, but I hope some room can be made for an F-Type successor that thrills as much as the incumbent has over the past decade.

The writer attended this media drive as a guest of the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.