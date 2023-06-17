This city is America’s unexpected foodie destination. The couple behind one of its buzziest restaurants dishes on where to eat now

After honing his culinary skills at restaurants in Canada, England and the U.S., Canadian chef Alex Kemp found himself working beside an up-and-coming American chef, Amanda Shulman, at Momofuku Ko in New York City. Clearly, something heated up in that kitchen: Now, six years later, Kemp and Shulman are partners in life and in business, with not one but two hot eateries in foodie-friendly Philadelphia.

In May, the couple opened My Loup, which Bon Appétit magazine declared one of “The 12 Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023.” Their new spot has been full — every night — since its debut. (Book well ahead: They’re only open Mondays to Fridays, from 5 to 10 p.m.)

Shulman is also the owner and culinary genius behind Her Place Supper Club, which Bon Appétit named on its “50 Best New Restaurants 2022” list. Another accolade: She was a finalist in the 2023 James Beard Awards, in the Emerging Chef category.

At My Loup, the focus is on fresh, French-inspired market cuisine, with dishes like fried soft-shell crab with hollandaise and caviar, alongside perfect wine pairings and classic cocktails. Kemp’s family roots are French Canadian, and both chefs cite their stints at Joe Beef in Montreal as a significant influence on their work today. My Loup’s menu changes frequently, depending on the season and supply of locally sourced produce, meat and seafood.

The restaurant’s name hearkens back to Kemp’s Quebecois family roots. “Loup” means “wolf” in French, and it’s both Shulman’s tongue-in-cheek nickname for her partner, and the name of their very un-wolf-like dachshund.

When not running their own kitchens, Kemp and Shulman are discovering a diverse and friendly culinary scene in their adopted city. “The Philly restaurateurs have been very welcoming,” says Kemp. Here are just some of their favourite places for your next trip to this foodie paradise.

For Philly on a plate: Fiorella

This was one of Kemp’s first dining experiences in his adopted city. He describes it as “Philadelphia through and through. It is nestled in the Italian Market, and it is the epitome of comfort. Buttery, rich pastas and a cool wine list. Go!” The Fiorella name has graced the front of this heritage building since 1892 — first as a sausage business and, changing hands more than a century later, as Marc Vetri’s pasta bar.

For small plates and stellar cocktails: A.kitchen+bar

Kemp says that highly rated chef Eli Collins never fails to please. “I love Eli’s cooking. A.kitchen is right down the street from my place and our restaurants. It is so consistently delicious, and the cocktails are amazing.” The restaurant and the bar have both received recognition for their wine and spirits programs, including an Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator.