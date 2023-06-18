Here’s how ‘workaholic’ Lauren can put her savings to work toward buying her dream house

This has allowed her to pay off her student debt and max out her RRSP and TFSA accounts. The problem is she is so busy that she often has no time to cook, but more importantly, she worries about maintaining her work-life balance.

If she worked less, maybe she would spend less by being less rushed, so the net decrease in her cash flow, especially after taxes, may not be huge. She admits to dining out a lot each week and ends up with a lot of food waste at home.

She hopes to buy a house in the next five years, so the new First Home Savings Account (FHSA) is perfect for her. In particular, because she can move money from her other accounts. If she moves money from her RRSP to her FHSA, this can be done by way of a direct transfer, with the funds remaining tax-sheltered.

She will not get a new tax deduction, but she will be able to withdraw from the FHSA tax-free for an eligible first home purchase. A better option might be to use her TFSA, withdrawing $8,000 a year and contributing the $8,000 annual maximum for the next five years. This will get her to the maximum $40,000 of FHSA contributions and the ability to claim tax deductions and get tax refunds along the way.

She may well have sufficient cash flow to max out her FHSA, but her TFSA or RRSP are a backup plan if she reduces her part-time work.

Lauren has a group RRSP at work with a company match. Any time an employer will give you money to contribute to an account as an employee perk, you should take advantage. She should also look at her other workplace benefits, particularly disability insurance, if applicable.

She is checking off all the right boxes financially, but her biggest risk right now is her health. If she had a disability that prevents her from working, she needs to have her income replaced. Some employers have no disability insurance.

Others have differing levels of coverage you can choose. Yet others have some coverage, but it may not replace your whole income. Especially in Lauren’s case, her income is more than just her salary because of all her part-time work.

Lauren’s hard work has given her a good head start financially. It can make a big difference if you make good financial choices after high school. It may be hard to appreciate it at the time, but working hard and trying to avoid debt in your twenties can make your thirties and beyond a lot easier.

Spending in week one: $480. Spending in week two: $465.

Take-aways: “As a Chinese-born Canadian, I’ve inherited the hustle mentally, working multiple jobs since the age of 16,” Lauren says.

“I’m ready to focus on my work-life balance,” she says. “I understand that working all these extra hours is not sustainable. … Ultimately, I aim to get a high-paying salaried job and invest my money.”

Lauren agrees that the First Home Savings Account is a good fit. “As it’s a new initiative, I don’t know much about the account, so I plan to look at it further,” she says.

However, Lauren says she doesn’t think she should withdraw her TFSA funds for the FHSA.

“I would instead maximize the tax-free shelter and use other funds for the FHSA,” she says.

