‘The struggle is important’: Why throwing too much money at your kids (and parents) can hurt the whole family

If Anju Rajan had to do it all again, she probably wouldn’t pay for all of her daughters’ university educations.
“We belong to a culture and generation that believes in paying for kids’ education,” says Rajan, 57, who works for Toronto Public Health as an educator. But having done it, she has a message for other parents.
“Let the children take some student loans and let them be a little more independent. You don’t have to pay 100 per cent.”
Rajan and her husband have been feeling the squeeze as members of the so-called “sandwich generation” — middle-aged adults who are financially, physically and emotionally supporting both their children and their aging parents.
The couple has been looking after their parents, their daughters, and trying to plan for their own retirement. They still have a mortgage that Rajan hopes will be paid off by the time she retires in the next decade. Her husband is a self-employed accountant, and she will get a pension.
They’ve been supporting family members for nearly two decades, since they came to Canada 25 years ago. Rajan’s mother-in-law recently passed away at 97, but her mother, in India, is in her eighties. Plus, there are two sister-in-laws who need support, and her younger daughter’s wedding to pay for.
“This is the conundrum of my generation; whatever we save practically goes into either supporting them financially, or spending all the money on travelling to them.”
One example is the yearly flights her husband used to take to visit his mother for Diwali. She estimates that between the cost of tickets, gifts for nephews and nieces and other sundries, the total cost would be between $7,000 to $10,000 each time.
Mallory McGrath, founder and CEO of Viive Planning in Toronto, sees this with her clients all the time: the pressure of supporting aging parents, not wanting their children to be in debt, and trying to figure out how to save for their own futures.
She says that while it’s wonderful to see people expressing love to their family members, they need to get over their fear of being considered selfish if they don’t help them out financially.
“I think people are forgetting that up to a point, the struggle is important,” says McGrath. “We shouldn’t be taking our hard-earned retirement funds and giving them to our children just so they can get ahead in the world from a buying-a-house perspective, or being able to travel around the world perspective. Know that your kids will figure something out. That’s actually a part of growing up.”
She suggests having conversations as early as possible to set expectations among all the generations — and to have the discussion with everyone in the room. That way, everyone is prepared financially within the dynamics of the family, and accusations of selfishness and feelings of resentment are removed or can be talked over.
That’s the emotional aspect, but when it comes to the financial logistics, McGrath says to avoid a willy-nilly approach to either giving money or paying bills. Agreeing to cover specific costs, such as the phone or internet through a family plan, and setting expectations is key.
“You could say, ‘I have this much extra money a month that I can use to support (either the parents or the kids),’ ” she says. “Be really clear. Say, ‘This is what I’m committing to help you out to make sure that you can make ends meet.’ ”
Elke Rubach, president of Rubach Wealth in Toronto, also says it’s important to have ongoing conversations about financial support. “People are living longer, and that doesn’t mean you’re living better.”
Rubach recommends documenting everything. That’s because your personal circumstances may change, children and parents get older, and if you have siblings, what would caring for parents look like? She says things to discuss and document include defining who pays for what and how much. What could happen if a couple agrees to pay for one parent but they split up? Is the money that went to the parents’ care considered in a divorce agreement?
Rubach acknowledges that these are not pleasant conversations to have. “Everything’s possible as long as you talk about and document it. If you don’t need it, great. You scrunch it up, put it away, and then if you do need it, then you’re protected.”
Rajan says her daughters have said they’ll look after her if and when the time comes, but while she finds it endearing, she would rather retain her independence.
“Do not forget yourself. Have some provision for yourself, whether it is equity in the house or whether it’s a pension or some kind of savings. Have a plan for yourself — it’s not a great idea to be 100 per cent dependent on your children.”
