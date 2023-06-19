‘The struggle is important’: Why throwing too much money at your kids (and parents) can hurt the whole family

“I think people are forgetting that up to a point, the struggle is important,” says McGrath. “We shouldn’t be taking our hard-earned retirement funds and giving them to our children just so they can get ahead in the world from a buying-a-house perspective, or being able to travel around the world perspective. Know that your kids will figure something out. That’s actually a part of growing up.”

She suggests having conversations as early as possible to set expectations among all the generations — and to have the discussion with everyone in the room. That way, everyone is prepared financially within the dynamics of the family, and accusations of selfishness and feelings of resentment are removed or can be talked over.

That’s the emotional aspect, but when it comes to the financial logistics, McGrath says to avoid a willy-nilly approach to either giving money or paying bills. Agreeing to cover specific costs, such as the phone or internet through a family plan, and setting expectations is key.

“You could say, ‘I have this much extra money a month that I can use to support (either the parents or the kids),’ ” she says. “Be really clear. Say, ‘This is what I’m committing to help you out to make sure that you can make ends meet.’ ”

Elke Rubach, president of Rubach Wealth in Toronto, also says it’s important to have ongoing conversations about financial support. “People are living longer, and that doesn’t mean you’re living better.”

Rubach recommends documenting everything. That’s because your personal circumstances may change, children and parents get older, and if you have siblings, what would caring for parents look like? She says things to discuss and document include defining who pays for what and how much. What could happen if a couple agrees to pay for one parent but they split up? Is the money that went to the parents’ care considered in a divorce agreement?

Rubach acknowledges that these are not pleasant conversations to have. “Everything’s possible as long as you talk about and document it. If you don’t need it, great. You scrunch it up, put it away, and then if you do need it, then you’re protected.”

Rajan says her daughters have said they’ll look after her if and when the time comes, but while she finds it endearing, she would rather retain her independence.

“Do not forget yourself. Have some provision for yourself, whether it is equity in the house or whether it’s a pension or some kind of savings. Have a plan for yourself — it’s not a great idea to be 100 per cent dependent on your children.”