5 Great Places To Paddle in the Kawarthas

Canoeing and kayaking are growing sports in Kawartha Lakes, and with more than 250 lakes and rivers, there is no lack of fabulous waters to paddle.

The City of Kawartha Lakes’ tourism department offers a few ‘hot spots,’ especially for new paddlers looking to improve their skills. Most of the larger lakes, such as Balsam and Sturgeon, offer many sheltered bays away from high boat traffic. If you’re new to the sport, it’s a good idea to take paddling instruction. You can also check with local Chambers of Commerce for paddling route information.

1. THE BURNT RIVER

Sheltered and peaceful, the Burnt River is the perfect waterway for new paddlers. Kinmount to Cameron Lake is the best section, but paddlers could also go from the village of Burnt River south to Cameron Lake and then into Fenelon Falls. If you want to do the full trip from Kinmount to Cameron Lake it is 34K with a couple of easy portages.

2. FOUR MILE LAKE

Four Mile Lake, east of Coboconk, is relatively small and sheltered. It also has a picnic spot and some great fishing.

3. PIGEON LAKE

Located on the east side of Bobcaygeon, Pigeon Lake can be weedy in spots, but that can lead to great fishing from a kayak or canoe. Emily Provincial Park is a great spot to launch.