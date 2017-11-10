The Way We Were in 1867: Businesses serving Flamborough

Part XII

After hotels and general stores/post offices, the blacksmith shop was the third business that was to be found in almost every Flamborough settlement.

This was a trade that everyone had need of at one time or another, whether it was the farmer, stagecoach driver or the doctor.

This was where the shoeing of horses, the mending of a stagecoach axle, repairs to a plow or providing a new wheel for a wagon or cart was carried out.

Matthew Mount, whose blacksmith’s shop at the corner of Centre Road and the 12th Concession, East Flamborough Township was known to make “just about every small implement used on a farm, from square-cut nails to plowshares, including shovels, hoes, axes, chains, hammers, crowbars and mat hooks.”

Blacksmiths in the larger settlements and on stagecoach routes were often strategically located close to a hotel, as travel on almost all Flamborough roads ensured a steady trade for both businesses for much of the year, in addition to their day-to-day work for the local inhabitants

The directories that were published in 1866-67 and 1867-68 begin to list the increasing number of small businesses and professions that were becoming established in some of the larger communities, reflecting the growing requests for goods and services in a society that was leaving the hardships of pioneer life behind.

Four doctors and surgeons were to be found in Waterdown, two in Freelton and West Flamboro Village and one in Sheffield and Lynden; there was a dentist, Henry Howard, in Rockton; in West Flamboro Village there were two tailors, a dressmaker and a milliner. There was an undertaker in Troy and a justice of the peace, barrister, watchmaker, a music teacher and two potters in Lynden.

