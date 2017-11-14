Flamborough WI member contributes her story to Canada 150 book project

Imagine it is 1948.

A young woman is travelling alone with two children — one not yet a toddler. She is about to leave the land of her birth and her family, not knowing if she would ever see them again, and is just steps away from boarding a ship to take her to her new home: Canada.

This is how Judy Hughes’s story begins in the new book Ordinary to Extraordinary by the Federated Women’s Institutes of Ontario (FWIO). In celebration of Canada 150, they wanted to gather stories — 150 of them — from women about their lives over the years.

“All the different branches were sent out a notice about this and would they write their stories. Were they immigrants? Were they born here?” said Hughes, a member of the Lynden/Troy branch. “It’s really pretty fascinating."

Hughes was that baby in her mother’s arms on the pier in Southampton, England, before she, her mother and brother boarded the RMS Aquitania — a ship used by the Cunard-White Star Line in 1948 to transport war brides and their young families to Canada, often to join their husbands.

Once reaching Halifax, the ship docked at Pier 21. After going through immigration, the passengers received their landed immigrant status papers. Hughes’s family boarded a train to Toronto to meet family before finally joining her father outside of Uxbridge.

Her story is just one of many selected for the paperback that celebrates what it means to be Canadian through a variety of viewpoints.

“Some of these people, the stories are — for example — about an ice storm, and then there’s stories about Georgian Bay and Germany, and I’m assuming those are the people that immigrated from Germany and made the long trek to Canada,” said Hughes, who lives in St. George.

The book project was a large undertaking by the FWIO. In order to whittle down the submissions, a judging process took place.

“Once they submitted their stories, they were judged by area. So, we were considered to be the Hamilton-Wentworth area,” said Hughes, noting that each district went through the same process until they had decided on 150 stories for the book.