Sheffield United Church offers quiet space to reconnect to the divine

“A lot of religion now and for a long time has been letting somebody tell you what the divine is all about and people did not have their own experience of it, they just had to listen and believe,” he said.

Recently, however, it is making a comeback with more and more people making the effort to take time out for themselves. Pullin explained since he started, he has felt healthier and more vibrant.

“Before, I used to get every cold that was going around and every flu and in the last two years since I started meditating, I haven’t got sick at all,” he said.

“So there’s a physical benefit, a mental benefit and spiritual benefit as well … when you’re still and silent you’re getting in touch with what’s really real, what’s at the heart of reality.”

For now, the church will have one evening — Monday from 8 to 9 p.m. available for the initiative, but Pullin said that they may expand the hours depending on turnout.

“It would be nice to have it more, maybe in the future we will, but just for a start, that’s what we’re doing,” he said, noting that it is open to anyone, all you need to do is show up.

As a man who believes that the Bible is meant to be taken as truth in the metaphorical sense and that God and the kingdom of heaven are found within, this non-activity is the perfect way to reconnect to the divine.

“I hope that they take away an experience of their true selves, what is beneath their minds,” he said, adding that the divine gets obscured by stress, anxiety and over thinking.

“You could pray silently, you could meditate, you could contemplate on something or just sit there and enjoy the silence,” he said.

“You need to experience it for yourself.”

Anyone interested in attending is welcome.