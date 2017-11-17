Remembrance Day services well attended in communities around Flamborough

Remembrance Day may be over, but the memory of those who fought for freedom lives on in those who choose to remember and honour service members daily.

This year's services in Flamborough were well attended by community members of all ages as they listened to speeches, performed songs, read poetry and reflected on those who served and gave their lives. Students, teachers, residents and legion members ensured that the blood red poppy sat prominently over their hearts during the ceremonies on Sat., Nov. 11.