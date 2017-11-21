Flamborough nation builders honoured at ceremony in Copetown

The last of three ceremonies honouring winners of the Flamborough-Glanbrook Canada 150 Nation Builder Awards was held Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Copetown Woods Golf and Country Club.
The ceremony, hosted by Flamborough-Glanbrook MP David Sweet, honoured 22 community residents who help others through volunteerism.
Two additional ceremonies took place earlier in the week, the first in Mount Hope at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum on Wednesday, Nov. 15 and the second on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Southbrook Golf Club in Binbrook.
Saturday’s honourees are: the Monday Quilters at Christ Church in Greensville for their work making quilts that are donated to places like Ronald McDonald House, Interval House, Nurse Family Partnerships along with raffles that benefit various causes; the Freelton Lions Club for its efforts to make Flamborough a better place through work such as building pavilions in two Freelton parks and helping to convert an old school into the Freelton Lions Villa; and Carlisle’s James Aitken for his work with the Carlisle Optimist Club and helping to organize marathons.
Bill Albers was recognized for his yearly presentation at the Rockton Fair on the role pigeoneers and pigeons in the Second World War. Waterdown’s Wilf Arndt was honoured for his lifelong commitment to volunteerism, his work with the Waterdown BIA and on the Flamborough Local Architectural Conservation Authority Committee and Hamilton Heritage Committee. Peter Barnes developed his vision for the Waterdown Youth For Christ Centre while Dr. Ed Finoro has worked tirelessly with the Flamborough Hockey Association and on the annual golf tournament that donates funds to Guelph Wish Fund for Children.
Town crier Allan Freeman received the Canada 150 award, as did Tom Jacques (absent) for supporting the Waterdown YFC Centre, sponsoring a golf tournament for ALS and his longtime involvement with Sleeping Children Around the World. Community volunteer Sandy Lee and Sara Muys were congratulated for their contributions, as was Millgrove’s Debbie Pratt for her lifetime commitment to physical education and her work with area Terry Fox Runs, Me to We and the Queen’s Baton Relay in Hamilton.
Tracy Robb is a longtime Rockton World’s Fair and Westfield Heritage Village volunteer, is vice-president of the Westover Women’s Institute, a 4-H leader, and a fundraiser for the Dr. Turnbull ALS Clinic. Waterdown’s Margaret Robertson is a longtime Rotarian, was the first female Flamborough Chamber of Commerce president, helped bring the YMCA to Flamborough and chaired the Waterdown BIA. Carlisle’s Dr. Hendrik (Hank) Scholtens was honoured for his lifelong commitment to medicine, his continued volunteerism at the Hamilton Refugee Clinic and work with Medical Missions International. Bill Shewfelt's lifelong commitment to the Copetown community was recognized; he worked with Copetown Minor Baseball, was co-founder and vice-president of the Beverly Minor Hockey Association, and president of the Copetown Lions Club.
Lynden’s Glen Smith was honoured for his lifelong support of agriculture. He was the president of Rockton Agricultural Society and volunteer, fair judge and organizer, Joe Fletcher Citizen of the Year for Rural Hamilton and Glanbrook, 4-H leader, baseball coach president of the Central Angus Association and Ontario Angus Association.
Waterdown’s Nathan Tidridge was honoured for his passion and dedication to history education. He is a Diamond Jubilee recipient, on the Board of Directors for the Ontario Heritage Trust, the author of six books and works to better Ontario curriculum in teaching students about Canadian government.
Rob Wojtasik was the president of the Rockton Agricultural Society and continues to volunteer. He developed the food donation program at the fair that to date as raised $10,000 and 10,000 lbs of food. He is also involved in Men Who Care.
Sylvia Wray has dedicated her life to the Flamborough Community Archives by gathering photos, articles, postcards and maps, and was also the director of the Flamborough Heritage Society. Linda Young, president of the Strabane Optimist Club, worked to get the Freelton 150 Anniversary celebrations off the ground, she was a Brownie leader, chaired committees, was a Sunday school teacher and is a part of the Freelton Ladies Club.
Honoured at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum event were: Melissa Abraham for her work at the Eagles Nest Association of Waterdown, HOPE Centre, Drummond House; lawyer and former Flamborough town councillor Gerry Aggus; rotarian Lena Aggus for her work with the Food With Grace Waterdown Food Bank, the Waterdown YFC Centre and senior housing.
Adekunle Ajiboye, Rev. Todd Bender, Kathryn Bernard, Captain David Brennan, Wendy Burkholder and William Olenek were also honoured, as was Ancaster’s Karnik Capadisli for his award winning tailoring designs. Alan and Karen Craig were recognized, as was Amanda DeVries for her work with Eagles Nest Association in Waterdown, and for helping with events for migrant workers.
Additional honourees at the Warplane Heritage Museum event included: Christine Gillis; Ancaster Citizen of the Year Shirley Glauser; Logan Griffiths; Wayne Griffiths; Lori Jansen; Flamborough Chamber of Commerce executive director Arend Kersten; Ian McKay; Rockton’s Donna Miedema; Ancaster’s Jaiya Morphet; Spencer Mullholland; Andrea Otten; Ancaster Agricultural Society President Brenda Parkin; Esther and Gord Pauls; Dave Rohrer; Rondalyn Brown for her work with Westfield Heritage Village in Kirkwall since 1981 and the Westover Pony Club; Kelvin Smith; Samuel Spence; Debra Tigchelaar for her work as the founder and executive director of Eagle’s Nest Association in Waterdown; Iman Sayed Tora; Terry Vanderkruk for his work with the Waterdown Youth For Christ Centre; Tina Coverly for her work with as co-president of the Flamborough Horticultural Society; Ken Bersgma and the Ancaster Food Drive Committee, which has collected more than 1.5 million lbs of food over 25 years.
The honourees at the Binbrook event were: Jeff Barlow; Lois Benham-Smith; Andrew Bienhaus; Barbara Boles-Davis; Margaret Byl; Ancaster’s Dr. Jean Chamberlain Froese, an Order of Canada (OC) recipient for her founding work: Save the Mothers, an organization providing safe obstetric help for women all over the world, she has dedicated her life to providing health care for women in developing nations, namely Uganda; Frederick and Tanya Dryden; Assad Hoosein; James Hooton; Dr. David Koyzis was honoured for his work with Redeemer University for 30 years teaching political science, his published work and his commitment to education; Chad Roberts; Cam Galindo; Joe Skotcher; Waterdown’s Carol Jean Trudell was honoured for her leadership, work as a self-defence instructor at a women’s shelter, represented the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding; MP David Sweet in the House of Commons for Equal Voice’s Daughters of the Vote initiative that aims to bring more women into politics; and Aliza Malik.
The last of three ceremonies honouring winners of the Flamborough-Glanbrook Canada 150 Nation Builder Awards was held Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Copetown Woods Golf and Country Club.
The ceremony, hosted by Flamborough-Glanbrook MP David Sweet, honoured 22 community residents who help others through volunteerism.
Two additional ceremonies took place earlier in the week, the first in Mount Hope at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum on Wednesday, Nov. 15 and the second on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Southbrook Golf Club in Binbrook.
Saturday’s honourees are: the Monday Quilters at Christ Church in Greensville for their work making quilts that are donated to places like Ronald McDonald House, Interval House, Nurse Family Partnerships along with raffles that benefit various causes; the Freelton Lions Club for its efforts to make Flamborough a better place through work such as building pavilions in two Freelton parks and helping to convert an old school into the Freelton Lions Villa; and Carlisle’s James Aitken for his work with the Carlisle Optimist Club and helping to organize marathons.
Bill Albers was recognized for his yearly presentation at the Rockton Fair on the role pigeoneers and pigeons in the Second World War. Waterdown’s Wilf Arndt was honoured for his lifelong commitment to volunteerism, his work with the Waterdown BIA and on the Flamborough Local Architectural Conservation Authority Committee and Hamilton Heritage Committee. Peter Barnes developed his vision for the Waterdown Youth For Christ Centre while Dr. Ed Finoro has worked tirelessly with the Flamborough Hockey Association and on the annual golf tournament that donates funds to Guelph Wish Fund for Children.
Town crier Allan Freeman received the Canada 150 award, as did Tom Jacques (absent) for supporting the Waterdown YFC Centre, sponsoring a golf tournament for ALS and his longtime involvement with Sleeping Children Around the World. Community volunteer Sandy Lee and Sara Muys were congratulated for their contributions, as was Millgrove’s Debbie Pratt for her lifetime commitment to physical education and her work with area Terry Fox Runs, Me to We and the Queen’s Baton Relay in Hamilton.
Tracy Robb is a longtime Rockton World’s Fair and Westfield Heritage Village volunteer, is vice-president of the Westover Women’s Institute, a 4-H leader, and a fundraiser for the Dr. Turnbull ALS Clinic. Waterdown’s Margaret Robertson is a longtime Rotarian, was the first female Flamborough Chamber of Commerce president, helped bring the YMCA to Flamborough and chaired the Waterdown BIA. Carlisle’s Dr. Hendrik (Hank) Scholtens was honoured for his lifelong commitment to medicine, his continued volunteerism at the Hamilton Refugee Clinic and work with Medical Missions International. Bill Shewfelt's lifelong commitment to the Copetown community was recognized; he worked with Copetown Minor Baseball, was co-founder and vice-president of the Beverly Minor Hockey Association, and president of the Copetown Lions Club.
Lynden’s Glen Smith was honoured for his lifelong support of agriculture. He was the president of Rockton Agricultural Society and volunteer, fair judge and organizer, Joe Fletcher Citizen of the Year for Rural Hamilton and Glanbrook, 4-H leader, baseball coach president of the Central Angus Association and Ontario Angus Association.
Waterdown’s Nathan Tidridge was honoured for his passion and dedication to history education. He is a Diamond Jubilee recipient, on the Board of Directors for the Ontario Heritage Trust, the author of six books and works to better Ontario curriculum in teaching students about Canadian government.
Rob Wojtasik was the president of the Rockton Agricultural Society and continues to volunteer. He developed the food donation program at the fair that to date as raised $10,000 and 10,000 lbs of food. He is also involved in Men Who Care.
Sylvia Wray has dedicated her life to the Flamborough Community Archives by gathering photos, articles, postcards and maps, and was also the director of the Flamborough Heritage Society. Linda Young, president of the Strabane Optimist Club, worked to get the Freelton 150 Anniversary celebrations off the ground, she was a Brownie leader, chaired committees, was a Sunday school teacher and is a part of the Freelton Ladies Club.
Honoured at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum event were: Melissa Abraham for her work at the Eagles Nest Association of Waterdown, HOPE Centre, Drummond House; lawyer and former Flamborough town councillor Gerry Aggus; rotarian Lena Aggus for her work with the Food With Grace Waterdown Food Bank, the Waterdown YFC Centre and senior housing.
Adekunle Ajiboye, Rev. Todd Bender, Kathryn Bernard, Captain David Brennan, Wendy Burkholder and William Olenek were also honoured, as was Ancaster’s Karnik Capadisli for his award winning tailoring designs. Alan and Karen Craig were recognized, as was Amanda DeVries for her work with Eagles Nest Association in Waterdown, and for helping with events for migrant workers.
Additional honourees at the Warplane Heritage Museum event included: Christine Gillis; Ancaster Citizen of the Year Shirley Glauser; Logan Griffiths; Wayne Griffiths; Lori Jansen; Flamborough Chamber of Commerce executive director Arend Kersten; Ian McKay; Rockton’s Donna Miedema; Ancaster’s Jaiya Morphet; Spencer Mullholland; Andrea Otten; Ancaster Agricultural Society President Brenda Parkin; Esther and Gord Pauls; Dave Rohrer; Rondalyn Brown for her work with Westfield Heritage Village in Kirkwall since 1981 and the Westover Pony Club; Kelvin Smith; Samuel Spence; Debra Tigchelaar for her work as the founder and executive director of Eagle’s Nest Association in Waterdown; Iman Sayed Tora; Terry Vanderkruk for his work with the Waterdown Youth For Christ Centre; Tina Coverly for her work with as co-president of the Flamborough Horticultural Society; Ken Bersgma and the Ancaster Food Drive Committee, which has collected more than 1.5 million lbs of food over 25 years.
The honourees at the Binbrook event were: Jeff Barlow; Lois Benham-Smith; Andrew Bienhaus; Barbara Boles-Davis; Margaret Byl; Ancaster’s Dr. Jean Chamberlain Froese, an Order of Canada (OC) recipient for her founding work: Save the Mothers, an organization providing safe obstetric help for women all over the world, she has dedicated her life to providing health care for women in developing nations, namely Uganda; Frederick and Tanya Dryden; Assad Hoosein; James Hooton; Dr. David Koyzis was honoured for his work with Redeemer University for 30 years teaching political science, his published work and his commitment to education; Chad Roberts; Cam Galindo; Joe Skotcher; Waterdown’s Carol Jean Trudell was honoured for her leadership, work as a self-defence instructor at a women’s shelter, represented the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding; MP David Sweet in the House of Commons for Equal Voice’s Daughters of the Vote initiative that aims to bring more women into politics; and Aliza Malik.
The last of three ceremonies honouring winners of the Flamborough-Glanbrook Canada 150 Nation Builder Awards was held Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Copetown Woods Golf and Country Club.
The ceremony, hosted by Flamborough-Glanbrook MP David Sweet, honoured 22 community residents who help others through volunteerism.
Two additional ceremonies took place earlier in the week, the first in Mount Hope at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum on Wednesday, Nov. 15 and the second on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Southbrook Golf Club in Binbrook.
Saturday’s honourees are: the Monday Quilters at Christ Church in Greensville for their work making quilts that are donated to places like Ronald McDonald House, Interval House, Nurse Family Partnerships along with raffles that benefit various causes; the Freelton Lions Club for its efforts to make Flamborough a better place through work such as building pavilions in two Freelton parks and helping to convert an old school into the Freelton Lions Villa; and Carlisle’s James Aitken for his work with the Carlisle Optimist Club and helping to organize marathons.
Bill Albers was recognized for his yearly presentation at the Rockton Fair on the role pigeoneers and pigeons in the Second World War. Waterdown’s Wilf Arndt was honoured for his lifelong commitment to volunteerism, his work with the Waterdown BIA and on the Flamborough Local Architectural Conservation Authority Committee and Hamilton Heritage Committee. Peter Barnes developed his vision for the Waterdown Youth For Christ Centre while Dr. Ed Finoro has worked tirelessly with the Flamborough Hockey Association and on the annual golf tournament that donates funds to Guelph Wish Fund for Children.
Town crier Allan Freeman received the Canada 150 award, as did Tom Jacques (absent) for supporting the Waterdown YFC Centre, sponsoring a golf tournament for ALS and his longtime involvement with Sleeping Children Around the World. Community volunteer Sandy Lee and Sara Muys were congratulated for their contributions, as was Millgrove’s Debbie Pratt for her lifetime commitment to physical education and her work with area Terry Fox Runs, Me to We and the Queen’s Baton Relay in Hamilton.
Tracy Robb is a longtime Rockton World’s Fair and Westfield Heritage Village volunteer, is vice-president of the Westover Women’s Institute, a 4-H leader, and a fundraiser for the Dr. Turnbull ALS Clinic. Waterdown’s Margaret Robertson is a longtime Rotarian, was the first female Flamborough Chamber of Commerce president, helped bring the YMCA to Flamborough and chaired the Waterdown BIA. Carlisle’s Dr. Hendrik (Hank) Scholtens was honoured for his lifelong commitment to medicine, his continued volunteerism at the Hamilton Refugee Clinic and work with Medical Missions International. Bill Shewfelt's lifelong commitment to the Copetown community was recognized; he worked with Copetown Minor Baseball, was co-founder and vice-president of the Beverly Minor Hockey Association, and president of the Copetown Lions Club.
Lynden’s Glen Smith was honoured for his lifelong support of agriculture. He was the president of Rockton Agricultural Society and volunteer, fair judge and organizer, Joe Fletcher Citizen of the Year for Rural Hamilton and Glanbrook, 4-H leader, baseball coach president of the Central Angus Association and Ontario Angus Association.
Waterdown’s Nathan Tidridge was honoured for his passion and dedication to history education. He is a Diamond Jubilee recipient, on the Board of Directors for the Ontario Heritage Trust, the author of six books and works to better Ontario curriculum in teaching students about Canadian government.
Rob Wojtasik was the president of the Rockton Agricultural Society and continues to volunteer. He developed the food donation program at the fair that to date as raised $10,000 and 10,000 lbs of food. He is also involved in Men Who Care.
Sylvia Wray has dedicated her life to the Flamborough Community Archives by gathering photos, articles, postcards and maps, and was also the director of the Flamborough Heritage Society. Linda Young, president of the Strabane Optimist Club, worked to get the Freelton 150 Anniversary celebrations off the ground, she was a Brownie leader, chaired committees, was a Sunday school teacher and is a part of the Freelton Ladies Club.
Honoured at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum event were: Melissa Abraham for her work at the Eagles Nest Association of Waterdown, HOPE Centre, Drummond House; lawyer and former Flamborough town councillor Gerry Aggus; rotarian Lena Aggus for her work with the Food With Grace Waterdown Food Bank, the Waterdown YFC Centre and senior housing.
Adekunle Ajiboye, Rev. Todd Bender, Kathryn Bernard, Captain David Brennan, Wendy Burkholder and William Olenek were also honoured, as was Ancaster’s Karnik Capadisli for his award winning tailoring designs. Alan and Karen Craig were recognized, as was Amanda DeVries for her work with Eagles Nest Association in Waterdown, and for helping with events for migrant workers.
Additional honourees at the Warplane Heritage Museum event included: Christine Gillis; Ancaster Citizen of the Year Shirley Glauser; Logan Griffiths; Wayne Griffiths; Lori Jansen; Flamborough Chamber of Commerce executive director Arend Kersten; Ian McKay; Rockton’s Donna Miedema; Ancaster’s Jaiya Morphet; Spencer Mullholland; Andrea Otten; Ancaster Agricultural Society President Brenda Parkin; Esther and Gord Pauls; Dave Rohrer; Rondalyn Brown for her work with Westfield Heritage Village in Kirkwall since 1981 and the Westover Pony Club; Kelvin Smith; Samuel Spence; Debra Tigchelaar for her work as the founder and executive director of Eagle’s Nest Association in Waterdown; Iman Sayed Tora; Terry Vanderkruk for his work with the Waterdown Youth For Christ Centre; Tina Coverly for her work with as co-president of the Flamborough Horticultural Society; Ken Bersgma and the Ancaster Food Drive Committee, which has collected more than 1.5 million lbs of food over 25 years.
The honourees at the Binbrook event were: Jeff Barlow; Lois Benham-Smith; Andrew Bienhaus; Barbara Boles-Davis; Margaret Byl; Ancaster’s Dr. Jean Chamberlain Froese, an Order of Canada (OC) recipient for her founding work: Save the Mothers, an organization providing safe obstetric help for women all over the world, she has dedicated her life to providing health care for women in developing nations, namely Uganda; Frederick and Tanya Dryden; Assad Hoosein; James Hooton; Dr. David Koyzis was honoured for his work with Redeemer University for 30 years teaching political science, his published work and his commitment to education; Chad Roberts; Cam Galindo; Joe Skotcher; Waterdown’s Carol Jean Trudell was honoured for her leadership, work as a self-defence instructor at a women’s shelter, represented the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding; MP David Sweet in the House of Commons for Equal Voice’s Daughters of the Vote initiative that aims to bring more women into politics; and Aliza Malik.