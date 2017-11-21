Flamborough nation builders honoured at ceremony in Copetown

The last of three ceremonies honouring winners of the Flamborough-Glanbrook Canada 150 Nation Builder Awards was held Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Copetown Woods Golf and Country Club.

The ceremony, hosted by Flamborough-Glanbrook MP David Sweet, honoured 22 community residents who help others through volunteerism.

Two additional ceremonies took place earlier in the week, the first in Mount Hope at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum on Wednesday, Nov. 15 and the second on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Southbrook Golf Club in Binbrook.

Saturday’s honourees are: the Monday Quilters at Christ Church in Greensville for their work making quilts that are donated to places like Ronald McDonald House, Interval House, Nurse Family Partnerships along with raffles that benefit various causes; the Freelton Lions Club for its efforts to make Flamborough a better place through work such as building pavilions in two Freelton parks and helping to convert an old school into the Freelton Lions Villa; and Carlisle’s James Aitken for his work with the Carlisle Optimist Club and helping to organize marathons.

Bill Albers was recognized for his yearly presentation at the Rockton Fair on the role pigeoneers and pigeons in the Second World War. Waterdown’s Wilf Arndt was honoured for his lifelong commitment to volunteerism, his work with the Waterdown BIA and on the Flamborough Local Architectural Conservation Authority Committee and Hamilton Heritage Committee. Peter Barnes developed his vision for the Waterdown Youth For Christ Centre while Dr. Ed Finoro has worked tirelessly with the Flamborough Hockey Association and on the annual golf tournament that donates funds to Guelph Wish Fund for Children.

Town crier Allan Freeman received the Canada 150 award, as did Tom Jacques (absent) for supporting the Waterdown YFC Centre, sponsoring a golf tournament for ALS and his longtime involvement with Sleeping Children Around the World. Community volunteer Sandy Lee and Sara Muys were congratulated for their contributions, as was Millgrove’s Debbie Pratt for her lifetime commitment to physical education and her work with area Terry Fox Runs, Me to We and the Queen’s Baton Relay in Hamilton.

Tracy Robb is a longtime Rockton World’s Fair and Westfield Heritage Village volunteer, is vice-president of the Westover Women’s Institute, a 4-H leader, and a fundraiser for the Dr. Turnbull ALS Clinic. Waterdown’s Margaret Robertson is a longtime Rotarian, was the first female Flamborough Chamber of Commerce president, helped bring the YMCA to Flamborough and chaired the Waterdown BIA. Carlisle’s Dr. Hendrik (Hank) Scholtens was honoured for his lifelong commitment to medicine, his continued volunteerism at the Hamilton Refugee Clinic and work with Medical Missions International. Bill Shewfelt's lifelong commitment to the Copetown community was recognized; he worked with Copetown Minor Baseball, was co-founder and vice-president of the Beverly Minor Hockey Association, and president of the Copetown Lions Club.

Lynden’s Glen Smith was honoured for his lifelong support of agriculture. He was the president of Rockton Agricultural Society and volunteer, fair judge and organizer, Joe Fletcher Citizen of the Year for Rural Hamilton and Glanbrook, 4-H leader, baseball coach president of the Central Angus Association and Ontario Angus Association.

Waterdown’s Nathan Tidridge was honoured for his passion and dedication to history education. He is a Diamond Jubilee recipient, on the Board of Directors for the Ontario Heritage Trust, the author of six books and works to better Ontario curriculum in teaching students about Canadian government.

Rob Wojtasik was the president of the Rockton Agricultural Society and continues to volunteer. He developed the food donation program at the fair that to date as raised $10,000 and 10,000 lbs of food. He is also involved in Men Who Care.