THE SKY THIS MONTH: Good year for Geminid meteor shower watching

Attention meteor shower watchers. Compared to 2016, this year will be a phenomenal one to see the Geminid meteor shower, which can be seen all night starting in the early evening of Dec. 13.

This year, the meteor shower will occur with little interference from moonlight and you don’t have to stay up all night to see it.

You can begin watching it as soon as it starts to get dark after twilight. It will appear to be coming from the Geminids constellation, which will be rising in the northeast.

As the Geminids continue to rise higher in the sky, the rate of meteor activity will slowly increase. It will be at its peak when it’s directly overhead on Dec. 14 at 1 a.m. Theoretically, there will be 120 meteors per hour if you’re watching the event from pristine dark skies, but for most of us that number will be less. The Geminids are slightly more active than the Perseids in August.

Here are December stargazing events, which are listed in the 2017 Hamilton Amateur Astronomers calendar. You can purchase a copy of the 2018 calendar at the club’s next meeting.

Planet watching

Mercury is visible in the evening sky early in the month. Later in the month, it’s visible in the dawn sky. Venus is briefly visible in the dawn twilight sky early in the month. Mars can be seen in the morning sky. Jupiter can be seen in morning twilight. Saturn is too close to the sun to be seen. Uranus can be seen in the evening sky setting after midnight.

Dec. 3: This month’s full moon will be the biggest and brightest for all of 2017 and is known as a supermoon.

Dec. 8: Hamilton Amateur Astronomers meeting 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Hamilton Spectator auditorium, 44 Frid St. Free admission, door prizes and everybody is welcome. An optional food bank donation of non-perishable goods will be collected and appreciated.

Dec. 13: The crescent moon is above Mars at dawn.