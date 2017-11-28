National Christmas Tree Day is Dec. 2, what kind of tree will you choose?

“I always say trees are like our children. You love them because they’re your kids, you (don’t) want them to be perfect,” said Khurana. “You dress up any tree, it looks wonderful.”

One result of overpruning, she said, was that because every branch is kept tight, it is harder to hang a lot of ornaments.

According to Terry Vanderkruk, vice-president of Connon Nurseries, nothing beats the scent of a real tree in the home.

“It’s the freshness and it’s the smell that you just can’t replace with an artificial tree,” he said.

According to Forest Ontario, a real tree not only makes for a cosy home, it is better for the environment and the local economy. Throughout Ontario, more than 500 farmers grow close to one million trees for the Christmas season.

While the debate over real or artificial trees continues, artificial trees do have their place in the holiday world. Sometimes families get them out of convenience, or because some housing locations such as apartments or condominiums do not allow real trees. Either way, the experts say to choose a tree that’s right for you and your space.

“You buy for the size that you have,” said Vanderkruk, noting they have trees from two to 15 feet tall.

At Connon’s families can find balsam fir, Fraser fir and Scotch pine, and he recommends that if people are getting their trees now, they leave them outside so they stay fresh. When you are ready to bring it into your home — ideally about two weeks prior to Christmas — give it a fresh cut.

“They last about three weeks strong and then you notice they start to dry out after a while,” said Vanderkruk.

According to Kaknevicius, part of the fun of picking out a tree each year is the tradition.

“There’s this whole thing where people that don’t grow up with the forest around them necessarily, there’s this nostalgic thing about going to a Christmas tree farm and cutting down a tree with your family,” she said.

“This is a part of who we are and it’s a part of our economy and it’s a part of our traditions.”

Van Overdijk said farming the trees is a passion that he shares with his family.

“I just love working outside, looking after the trees, cleaning around them and all this other stuff to make sure that they’re in as good a shape as possibly can have,” he said of his all natural farm.

“People still love the old fashioned idea of going into the bush and looking for a tree that is going to be their tree, that is going to be their tree that they want for their home.”