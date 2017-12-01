LCBO supports Hamilton's McMaster Children’s Hospital Foundation

The public can help support McMaster Children’s Hospital Foundation by making a donation at any LCBO store throughout south-central Ontario.

Donation boxes for McMaster Children’s Hospital Foundation will be displayed at LCBO checkout counters until Dec. 31. As part of the LCBO’s annual Giving Back In Our Community campaign, customer service representatives will also invite patrons to add a $2, $5 or $10 donation to their purchase.

The campaign raises funds for Ontario’s four regional children’s hospital foundations and Mothers Against Drunk Driving. These hospital foundations include McMaster in Hamilton, SickKids in Toronto, CHEO Foundation in Ottawa and Children’s Health Foundation in London.

The funds raised for McMaster Children’s Hospital — south-central Ontario’s only children’s hospital — will help ensure the hospital’s team of health-care professionals has the equipment and other resources needed to provide care to thousands of children and their families.