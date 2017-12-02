Santa has breakfast with the good boys and girls of Greensville

Santa came to visit good boys and girls at Christ Church Flamborough in Greensville on Sat., Dec 2.

He stopped by for some breakfast and paused for photos while children and their parents had big breakfasts served by the Greensville Optimist Club that included eggs, bacon, pancakes, sausage and good Christmas cheer.

The annual event was organized by the Optimists and all the proceeds will go back into the community for future events and services.