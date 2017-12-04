Hamilton-based Piper Hayes to drop first full length album on Dec. 7

With a homespun sound and country charm, singer-songwriter Piper Hayes’s new album Piper and Carson will make listeners think about the world around them as they singalong to the folksy tracks.

The Hamilton-based singer, joined by partner Millgrove native Carson Ritcey-Thorpe, will perform at This Ain’t Hollywood in Hamilton on Thursday, Dec. 7 and on Friday, Dec. 8 at Toronto's Dakota Tavern for two album release shows.

“Ever since I started pursuing music as an art form for myself, I always knew that I wanted … to have meaning for me and hopefully the world and not just be filler,” said Hayes, who grew up in Toronto. “I wanted it to have a healing quality.”

Hayes and Ritcey-Thorpe started playing together about three years ago. They knew early on that they would become partners in life as well.

Hayes explained that when they met, she and Ritcey-Thorpe had about two weeks of rehearsal and one show together before she left to go on tour. When it was finished, the duo came together and started building up both relationships. The new album served two purposes: it reflects what they’ve built together but it also serves as a goodbye to her mother, who passed away last year of cancer. The album is dedicated to her.

“I think that was what gave us the impetus to create this album and be moved to action,” Hayes said, noting that since being with her partner, she has learned a great deal about organic farming and sustainability of land.

Recorded live in the living room of the Ritcey-Thorpe family farmhouse, the sound is natural and honest and has the spirit of Hayes’s mother within its notes.

“By the time she passed it was almost as if she really had passed the torch of the work that she had done in her own life and the legacy she was leaving behind, which for us and for me is grounded in kindness and empathy,” said Hayes.

Production on the album was helmed by Chris Bartos, who also filled in on various instruments, including upright bass, piano, violin, guitar and vocals while Kevin Neal provided pedal steel and Leah Ritcey-Thorpe helped with backup vocals.

“I really wanted this album —— and with Carson as well —— to really reflect us right now and what we sound like live but have it be produced,” she said, noting her previous EPs were a bit more production driven and based in the pop genre.