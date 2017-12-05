Proponents urge support for Hamilton supervised injection site

Richardson made it clear the city does not have the authority to approve or reject a supervised injection site. The site would be operated by a local agency with a federal government exemption from the Controlled Substances Act. Based on examples in Toronto and Ottawa, the supervised injection site would be fully funded by the province.

Public health physician Laura Bourns said safe injection sites have several objectives, including decreasing the spread of blood-borne infections like HIV and hepatitis C, providing clean injection supplies to reduce sharing of needles, and preventing overdoses through rapid response of staff on-site.

"Supervised injection sites can also serve as access points for other services, like primary care, social services and addictions treatment," said Bourns.

Officials from The Aids Network, Wesley Urban Ministries and Hamilton Health Sciences also spoke in favour of a supervised injection site.

Supervised injection sites have been billed as a solution to Hamilton's growing drug crisis. In 2016, there were 43 accidental opioid-related deaths in Hamilton. A survey of drug users revealed 48 per cent of respondents feared calling 911 to report an overdose. In 2016, there were 230 newly-diagnosed cases of hepatitis C and Hamilton's rate of hepatitis C is 30 per cent higher than the provincial average. Since 2012, Hamilton has averaged 22 cases of HIV diagnosis per year, which can be partly attributed to drug injection.

To fight the problem in Hamilton, public health staff have recommended a supervised injection site in an area of the downtown bounded by Queen Street, Barton Street, Ferguson Avenue and Main Street.

A survey conducted by Hamilton's public health unit revealed about 30 per cent of drug users polled reported injecting drugs on a daily basis, with the most common substances being crystal meth and hydromorphone.

While councillors who sit on the board of health were generally supportive of harm reduction, some concerns were raised at Monday's meeting.

In response to a question from Ward 7 Coun. Donna Skelly, Bourns said studies have not shown an increase in crime around supervised injection sites. Drugs cannot be sold inside the safe injection site.

Skelly also asked where users go after they inject the drugs.

"What happens to these people? They're high, they just walk out the door?" she asked.

Bourns said supervised injection sites are required to have what's called a "chill-out room" where users are monitored for possible overdoses after taking the drugs.

Ward 8 Coun. Terry Whitehead asked if the number of injection drug users in Hamilton is known, to which Bourns replied, it's not.

Asked for her response on whether the city is "normalizing" injection drug use, Bourns said the objective of a supervised injection site is not to normalize, but destigmatize the practice, which could help drug users access support services.

Hamilton police Deputy Chief Dan Kinsella, who saw a supervised injection site during a tour of Vancouver's east side, said he is committed to work with all stakeholders to support a supervised injection site, which could include increased patrols of the surrounding area to weed out traffickers.

"From the harm-reduction piece, it certainly is a good thing. Any time we can save a life, we will do that. The other side of the equation is the potential decline in quality of life, and the potential decline in the city. And those are two big aspects that have been experienced in Vancouver."