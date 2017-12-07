THE WAY WE WERE IN 1867: Worshipping in Flamborough

Central to life in every Flamborough community in 1867, as it had been for the first settlers, was the church.
In Flamborough the number of places of worship and the different denominations that had erected a building demonstrated the importance of religion in everyday life.
All the major denominations were represented in the townships: Methodist, Presbyterian, the Church of England, Baptist and Roman Catholic, with Methodism being the dominant religion.
While the earliest settlers had held worship services in the open, in barns and in people’s homes, the erection of a church building came to indicate the denomination’s place in the community.
By 1867, the denominations within the Methodist Church – Wesleyan, Primitive, New Connection and Episcopal – had built more places of worship in Flamborough than any other denomination: Rock Chapel (1822), Mountsberg (c.1836), three churches in Waterdown (1838, 1844 and 1859), Rockton (c.1840), Troy (1844), Sheffield (1846), Ryckman Chapel, Millgrove (1848), Pleasant Grove, 5th Concession, Beverly (1850), two churches in Carlisle (1852 and c.1858), Brock Road (1855), two churches in Copetown (1859 and 1862), Lynden (1860), Westover (1860), Bethel on 4th Concession Road, West Flamborough (c.1860), Bethesda on Brock Road (1865) and Harper’s Church, 8th Concession Road, East Flamborough (1865) – making a grand total of 21 churches in the three townships!
