THE WAY WE WERE IN 1867: Worshipping in Flamborough

Central to life in every Flamborough community in 1867, as it had been for the first settlers, was the church.

In Flamborough the number of places of worship and the different denominations that had erected a building demonstrated the importance of religion in everyday life.

All the major denominations were represented in the townships: Methodist, Presbyterian, the Church of England, Baptist and Roman Catholic, with Methodism being the dominant religion.

While the earliest settlers had held worship services in the open, in barns and in people’s homes, the erection of a church building came to indicate the denomination’s place in the community.