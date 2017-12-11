Waterdown perfumery makes 'Awesym Aromatics'

Something scented this way comes.
Fragrance has been a part of the social fabric for nearly 5,000 years. The desire to smell pleasing has never gone away and while the perfume chemical makeup has changed through the years, mainly through the use of alcohol and synthetics, one man in Waterdown is hoping to bring the traditional style back by using all natural products.
“I’ve always loved fragrance,” said Allan Webb, maker of solid perfumes.
The owner of Awesym Aromatics designs the scents. He said one of the reasons solids appealed to him was because of their connection to the ancient tradition.
“As we know it (perfume) today, it’s a relatively modern thing so there’s a nice almost emotional historical thing about it,” he said.
Webb has been creating fragrances for years and through his experimentation, he discovered a way to make it in a pure and simple way.
“Nothing I make has any synthetic ingredients in it — unlike the vast majority of perfumes out there today," he said. "Even the most expensive ones are largely products of the laboratory as opposed to, some wacko like me formulating,” he said, with a laugh.
Each perfume is made in small batches using only Shea Butter, beeswax, jojoba oil, grapeseed oil, apricot kernel oil and avocado oil for the base. To bring the perfume to life, Webb adds the essential oils that will serve as the final scent.
Webb explained that the product can be further simplified just by using coconut oil and beeswax but he said he’s after something more.
“This is almost like a body butter, it’s very cosmetic, very nourishing to the skin,” he said, adding that there isn’t a need to slather it on but where it is applied, it won’t create dry patches.
According to an Awesym Aromatics brochure, there is a proper way to wear and store the perfume. There is no need to use large amounts, as the scent is created on the principle that “perfume should be discovered, not announced.”
When you do apply, Webb suggests that it be massage in gently — as rubbing it will bruise the fragrance.
As for storage, because it’s made of beeswax and Shea butter and essential oils, Webb recommends keeping it room temperature, away from light and heat as the compound of the perfume will alter the fragrance itself.
To create the desired scents, Webb has sourced out the oils and ingredients to ensure that the product he creates is up to standard. So far he has developed 11 scents and all come in travel-size punnets and perfume wands, which are similar to lip balm tubes.
Scents like "Truly Patchouli,” “Chutzpah,” “Bali Hi” and “Freschezza,” are as creative as the scent pairings inside each tin.
“Just in doing research, I stumble across a recipe and it’s like ‘Oh, it’s pretty good but then what happens if I add just a little bit of this or a little bit of that just to tart it up a little bit,’” he said.
One of the educational aspects Webb has had to learn is how much to combine of each smelly ingredient to the recipe as to not to overwhelm the olfactory senses.
"It’s so much of this — so many drops of this goes with so many drops of that and that makes a pleasing fragrance,” he said.
“I tell you, I’ve been doing this for quite a while but it’s like this constant learning process, which is I think one of the reasons I really like it.”
Every batch is a different experience and Webb continues to make up new scents for his travel friendly perfumes. Aside from working on his passion, he hopes by creating solids with all natural ingredients, he will encourage people to take a look beyond what they find at the cosmetics counter and try a perfume that is waiting to be discovered.
“It’s more elegant I think. It’s more personal,” he said.
For more information, visit: www.awesymaromatics.vpweb.ca.
