Waterdown perfumery makes 'Awesym Aromatics'

According to an Awesym Aromatics brochure, there is a proper way to wear and store the perfume. There is no need to use large amounts, as the scent is created on the principle that “perfume should be discovered, not announced.”

When you do apply, Webb suggests that it be massage in gently — as rubbing it will bruise the fragrance.

As for storage, because it’s made of beeswax and Shea butter and essential oils, Webb recommends keeping it room temperature, away from light and heat as the compound of the perfume will alter the fragrance itself.

To create the desired scents, Webb has sourced out the oils and ingredients to ensure that the product he creates is up to standard. So far he has developed 11 scents and all come in travel-size punnets and perfume wands, which are similar to lip balm tubes.

Scents like "Truly Patchouli,” “Chutzpah,” “Bali Hi” and “Freschezza,” are as creative as the scent pairings inside each tin.

“Just in doing research, I stumble across a recipe and it’s like ‘Oh, it’s pretty good but then what happens if I add just a little bit of this or a little bit of that just to tart it up a little bit,’” he said.

One of the educational aspects Webb has had to learn is how much to combine of each smelly ingredient to the recipe as to not to overwhelm the olfactory senses.

"It’s so much of this — so many drops of this goes with so many drops of that and that makes a pleasing fragrance,” he said.

“I tell you, I’ve been doing this for quite a while but it’s like this constant learning process, which is I think one of the reasons I really like it.”

Every batch is a different experience and Webb continues to make up new scents for his travel friendly perfumes. Aside from working on his passion, he hopes by creating solids with all natural ingredients, he will encourage people to take a look beyond what they find at the cosmetics counter and try a perfume that is waiting to be discovered.

“It’s more elegant I think. It’s more personal,” he said.

For more information, visit: www.awesymaromatics.vpweb.ca.