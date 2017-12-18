Rockton's Gingerbread House wins Christmas display contest

Take a drive down Old Highway 8 in Rockton and you’ll see a number of houses decked out in their holiday finest. One house tops them all — and won first prize in the third annual Rockton Agricultural Society (RAS) Christmas Display Competition.
“It feels fantastic,” said Tanya Kuhr, whose Gingerbread House located at 797 Old Hwy. 8 won an evening out with her family to the Rockton Bistro — a prize worth $200.
“It’s awesome and I thought it was great that they did it,” she added referring to the RAS’s initiative.
This year, the annual competition received 15 entries — the most ever — and lights were the priority this time round.
“First two years started off as a door/porch decoration contest. This is the first year we’re doing the lights at night,” said Katrina Wieczorek, office staff member.
The reason behind starting the competition was to get the community to come together with a common goal and “share the Christmas spirit,” she added.
According to RAS second vice-president Jen Wood, who also served as judge, the small size of the village compared to the Rockton World’s Fair, made for a perfect combination.
“We do the one at Christmas and we do the one at Rockton Fair time as well so last year it was door — porch-door competition for the 150 years anniversary theme,” she said, noting that this past Thanksgiving was also the 165th anniversary of the fair.
This year, the competitors for the best Christmas display got creative and had fun with their themes.
“I’m looking to see not just lights but I’m looking to see creativity — big time creativity, so I mean traditional Christmas is nice but something outside of the Christmas box,” said Wood.
Wieczorek, meanwhile, wanted to see a lot of lights.
The top six winners received gifts ranging from $125 to $25 and every participant was given a poinsettia.
This year’s runners up (second to sixth place) were: the Goodale Family at 13 Plastow St., the Patton Family at 757 Old Hwy. 8, the Wilson Family at 759 Old Hwy. 8, the Kralt Family of 804 Old Hwy. 8 and the Weaver Family of 806 Old Hwy. 8.
“They’re pretty nice prizes if people are going to decorate their houses at Christmas time anyway, you may as well take an extra step and enter into the competition,” said Wood.
For the Kuhr family, it was a chance to celebrate togetherness after taking a break for a couple of years off. Tanya said her husband Jeff was the one who did the work while she was happy to supervise.
“I just think it’s always been known for the last, I’m going to say, 15-20 years as the Gingerbread House,” she said, adding that they use the old style of lights for their entry because they glow differently.
Take a drive down Old Highway 8 in Rockton and you’ll see a number of houses decked out in their holiday finest. One house tops them all — and won first prize in the third annual Rockton Agricultural Society (RAS) Christmas Display Competition.
“It feels fantastic,” said Tanya Kuhr, whose Gingerbread House located at 797 Old Hwy. 8 won an evening out with her family to the Rockton Bistro — a prize worth $200.
“It’s awesome and I thought it was great that they did it,” she added referring to the RAS’s initiative.
This year, the annual competition received 15 entries — the most ever — and lights were the priority this time round.
“First two years started off as a door/porch decoration contest. This is the first year we’re doing the lights at night,” said Katrina Wieczorek, office staff member.
The reason behind starting the competition was to get the community to come together with a common goal and “share the Christmas spirit,” she added.
According to RAS second vice-president Jen Wood, who also served as judge, the small size of the village compared to the Rockton World’s Fair, made for a perfect combination.
“We do the one at Christmas and we do the one at Rockton Fair time as well so last year it was door — porch-door competition for the 150 years anniversary theme,” she said, noting that this past Thanksgiving was also the 165th anniversary of the fair.
This year, the competitors for the best Christmas display got creative and had fun with their themes.
“I’m looking to see not just lights but I’m looking to see creativity — big time creativity, so I mean traditional Christmas is nice but something outside of the Christmas box,” said Wood.
Wieczorek, meanwhile, wanted to see a lot of lights.
The top six winners received gifts ranging from $125 to $25 and every participant was given a poinsettia.
This year’s runners up (second to sixth place) were: the Goodale Family at 13 Plastow St., the Patton Family at 757 Old Hwy. 8, the Wilson Family at 759 Old Hwy. 8, the Kralt Family of 804 Old Hwy. 8 and the Weaver Family of 806 Old Hwy. 8.
“They’re pretty nice prizes if people are going to decorate their houses at Christmas time anyway, you may as well take an extra step and enter into the competition,” said Wood.
For the Kuhr family, it was a chance to celebrate togetherness after taking a break for a couple of years off. Tanya said her husband Jeff was the one who did the work while she was happy to supervise.
“I just think it’s always been known for the last, I’m going to say, 15-20 years as the Gingerbread House,” she said, adding that they use the old style of lights for their entry because they glow differently.
Take a drive down Old Highway 8 in Rockton and you’ll see a number of houses decked out in their holiday finest. One house tops them all — and won first prize in the third annual Rockton Agricultural Society (RAS) Christmas Display Competition.
“It feels fantastic,” said Tanya Kuhr, whose Gingerbread House located at 797 Old Hwy. 8 won an evening out with her family to the Rockton Bistro — a prize worth $200.
“It’s awesome and I thought it was great that they did it,” she added referring to the RAS’s initiative.
This year, the annual competition received 15 entries — the most ever — and lights were the priority this time round.
“First two years started off as a door/porch decoration contest. This is the first year we’re doing the lights at night,” said Katrina Wieczorek, office staff member.
The reason behind starting the competition was to get the community to come together with a common goal and “share the Christmas spirit,” she added.
According to RAS second vice-president Jen Wood, who also served as judge, the small size of the village compared to the Rockton World’s Fair, made for a perfect combination.
“We do the one at Christmas and we do the one at Rockton Fair time as well so last year it was door — porch-door competition for the 150 years anniversary theme,” she said, noting that this past Thanksgiving was also the 165th anniversary of the fair.
This year, the competitors for the best Christmas display got creative and had fun with their themes.
“I’m looking to see not just lights but I’m looking to see creativity — big time creativity, so I mean traditional Christmas is nice but something outside of the Christmas box,” said Wood.
Wieczorek, meanwhile, wanted to see a lot of lights.
The top six winners received gifts ranging from $125 to $25 and every participant was given a poinsettia.
This year’s runners up (second to sixth place) were: the Goodale Family at 13 Plastow St., the Patton Family at 757 Old Hwy. 8, the Wilson Family at 759 Old Hwy. 8, the Kralt Family of 804 Old Hwy. 8 and the Weaver Family of 806 Old Hwy. 8.
“They’re pretty nice prizes if people are going to decorate their houses at Christmas time anyway, you may as well take an extra step and enter into the competition,” said Wood.
For the Kuhr family, it was a chance to celebrate togetherness after taking a break for a couple of years off. Tanya said her husband Jeff was the one who did the work while she was happy to supervise.
“I just think it’s always been known for the last, I’m going to say, 15-20 years as the Gingerbread House,” she said, adding that they use the old style of lights for their entry because they glow differently.