Rockton's Gingerbread House wins Christmas display contest

Take a drive down Old Highway 8 in Rockton and you’ll see a number of houses decked out in their holiday finest. One house tops them all — and won first prize in the third annual Rockton Agricultural Society (RAS) Christmas Display Competition.

“It feels fantastic,” said Tanya Kuhr, whose Gingerbread House located at 797 Old Hwy. 8 won an evening out with her family to the Rockton Bistro — a prize worth $200.

“It’s awesome and I thought it was great that they did it,” she added referring to the RAS’s initiative.

This year, the annual competition received 15 entries — the most ever — and lights were the priority this time round.

“First two years started off as a door/porch decoration contest. This is the first year we’re doing the lights at night,” said Katrina Wieczorek, office staff member.

The reason behind starting the competition was to get the community to come together with a common goal and “share the Christmas spirit,” she added.

According to RAS second vice-president Jen Wood, who also served as judge, the small size of the village compared to the Rockton World’s Fair, made for a perfect combination.

“We do the one at Christmas and we do the one at Rockton Fair time as well so last year it was door — porch-door competition for the 150 years anniversary theme,” she said, noting that this past Thanksgiving was also the 165th anniversary of the fair.

This year, the competitors for the best Christmas display got creative and had fun with their themes.

“I’m looking to see not just lights but I’m looking to see creativity — big time creativity, so I mean traditional Christmas is nice but something outside of the Christmas box,” said Wood.