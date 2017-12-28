Hamilton Catholic school board's K-12 strategy to tackle math problem

Nardini added they don't know how much the students retained over time.

Grade 9 math students, however, had a different experience. While the applied students went from 50 per cent down to 41 per cent, academic students gained points and went from 63 per cent on the report card data to 83 per cent on the EQAO.

“The EQAO comes out at the end of the school year and it divides itself into the different strands, as we go through the year, we are also accountable to those different strands when we are reporting. The difficulty sometimes too it silos mathematics, and mathematics isn’t about geometry and spatial sense,” said Scheben.

“Mathematics is an approach to life, a thinking way of life, a problem solving way of life,” she added.

Nardini voiced concern over the current structure of the curriculum.

“It’s really important for me to get my head around that because I keep looking at it as if I’m taught geometry and I write a test on geometry, I will do better on that test than I would do at the end of the process, which is the EQAO. I will not have remembered as well what I have been taught six months before,” she said and asked would there be time to review concepts later in the year before the test took place.

“Mrs. Nardini, there is never enough time in mathematics,” said Scheben.

According to the report, the board will continue to work on the reasons for the discrepancies, “high intensity support for teachers and students in Grade 9 math courses,” extra support for students in grades 10 to 12 math and professional development.

While other trustees commented on students’ views on the subject, Ward 6 trustee Joe Baiardo said they must change that thought process.

“Thinking back, my youngest one (child) saying ‘I’m not good in math’ and to have that sort of ingrained from Grade 3 onward, to have that and you get that from even senior students now … well we have to try to eliminate that from the minds of all our students.”