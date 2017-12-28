Hamilton Catholic school board's K-12 strategy to tackle math problem

Math was in the air at the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board's Religion, Family-Life and Instructional Services Committee meeting on Dec. 19.
The topic of discussion, the Kindergarten to Grade 12 Numeracy Strategy, provided an insight into what is happening with the students' math skills. According to the report, the data showed disparity between the report cards and the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) test result.
“Should we be concerned? We have a trend that is indicating that our scores are declining, so yes, we need to try to ponder why that is happening,” said numeracy consultant Christina Scheben.
She explained that the mode of testing is markedly different between schools and the EQAO's standard tests. She noted there are multiple ways to test students’ understanding in the classroom, whereas the EQAO is a paper-and-pencil test.
“The rigidity, the formality of it is — the anticipation for students around it — is a different type of feeling," added Scheben. "Does that factor into it? I’m not sure.”
As a result, the board is working on a multi-strategic plan to help the students achieve provincial standard.
To help implement the strategy, they are working on a “whole school” approach that will incorporate 10 projects, such as having a math special assignment teacher (MSAT) to help educators with professional learning, a new learning series for grades 3 to 6 teachers, a spatial reasoning pilot project for the younger children, targeted interventions and support for students with learning disabilities.
During the presentation, trustee for Wards 9, 10 and 11 Mary Nardini voiced concern over students' retention of the math concepts because the EQAO math assessments take place at the high school level in January for first semester students and in June for second semester students and in May and June for elementary students.
“I’m not (really) well-versed in it but EQAO is everything they’ve learned in their math in those few years, whereas this is just — classroom tests are just one little entity,” she said.
The report data for 2017 for the Grade 3 students' June report card showed that 83 per cent achieved a level 3 or 4, while EQAO showed 69 per cent achieved provincial standard. Seventy-eight per cent of Grade 6 students achieved a level 3 or 4 on report cards, while only 47 per cent reached the standard in the EQAO testing — a 31 point drop.
Nardini added they don't know how much the students retained over time.
Grade 9 math students, however, had a different experience. While the applied students went from 50 per cent down to 41 per cent, academic students gained points and went from 63 per cent on the report card data to 83 per cent on the EQAO.
“The EQAO comes out at the end of the school year and it divides itself into the different strands, as we go through the year, we are also accountable to those different strands when we are reporting. The difficulty sometimes too it silos mathematics, and mathematics isn’t about geometry and spatial sense,” said Scheben.
“Mathematics is an approach to life, a thinking way of life, a problem solving way of life,” she added.
Nardini voiced concern over the current structure of the curriculum.
“It’s really important for me to get my head around that because I keep looking at it as if I’m taught geometry and I write a test on geometry, I will do better on that test than I would do at the end of the process, which is the EQAO. I will not have remembered as well what I have been taught six months before,” she said and asked would there be time to review concepts later in the year before the test took place.
“Mrs. Nardini, there is never enough time in mathematics,” said Scheben.
According to the report, the board will continue to work on the reasons for the discrepancies, “high intensity support for teachers and students in Grade 9 math courses,” extra support for students in grades 10 to 12 math and professional development.
While other trustees commented on students’ views on the subject, Ward 6 trustee Joe Baiardo said they must change that thought process.
“Thinking back, my youngest one (child) saying ‘I’m not good in math’ and to have that sort of ingrained from Grade 3 onward, to have that and you get that from even senior students now … well we have to try to eliminate that from the minds of all our students.”
