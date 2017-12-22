Farm to Table 2017 Calendar a labour of love

The motto for the farm is ‘Grow, Gather, Share’ — not only do they grow their own crops but they gather from other organic producers and share it out.

Matys's journey into the organic farm world began long before she met Golba.

As a refugee from Cyprus, (her family left due to the Turkish Invasion of Cyprus in 1974) where her family specialized in olive tree farming, she felt the need to give back to her adopted country a couple of years ago and is now a regular volunteer at Plan B. She said she takes great joy in developing new recipe ideas and harvesting the product.

“For me growing up, we struggled a lot with hunger so I wanted to give back to farmers to help produce more food and promote them and cook for them,” she said, remembering her first few years in Canada and the soup kitchens her family relied on as they became established in their new country.

“Without farmers, we have no food so I also thought about the environment and all the pesticides and everything like that and I really wanted to help an organic farm,” Matys said.

“It was about just hard work with your hands and family working together,” she added.

The calendar is the first big project that the two have created together. Using produce specific to each month, Matys arranged and displayed each finalized plate before she photographed them for public consumption.

Photos of the farm itself are also included, to highlight the flavourful simplicity of the crops.

“My biggest focus is to get the word out and share the farm and get more people (to) be aware of supporting local farmers and organic and how important farmers are to our everyday, to our family tables,” she said.

Golba had a calendar in mind for some time but with a busy schedule and family commitments, it never got off the ground. Once she mentioned the idea to Matys, plans quickly went into motion. Everything from design layout to printing was done locally.

“We wanted it to be a piece of art, we wanted people to open it up and just eat with their eyes and say, ‘Wow, but also share the beauty of the farm, not just the dishes,” said Matys.

For the month of February, for example, the photos show a big bowl of ginger, chili-spiced rainbow soup and the photo of chilies that Venturelli grew himself.

“I think February is stunning,” he said.

Now that the calendar has come to fruition, the Golba and Matys have big plans for their future projects.

“Maybe have it in stores for next year because we want to keep raising awareness for local food,” said Golba.

They would also like to continue donating to local charities.

“These days people ... want to give people something practical and that gives back,” said Golba.

So far the 2018 calendar has raised a few hundred dollars. They are available though social media, but the pair said they prefer in-person sales.

“People see the passion that we have when we’re talking to them about it and the importance of it,” Matys said.

Each calendar costs $20 and can be purchased online by visiting planborganicfarms.ca.

For more information, visit irenematys.com, www.farmerandthefoodie.com or call Plan B Farms at 905-659-2572.