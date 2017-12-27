Hamilton accepting nominations Jan. 8 for World Citizen’s Award

The mundialization advisory committee for the City of Hamilton opens nominations Jan. 8 for the 2018 World Citizen’s Award.

The award honours an individual or a group that resides in the City of Hamilton whose work exemplifies global citizenship and peace. The winner will be recognized with both a limited edition plaque and an event hosted through the mayor’s office.

Ron Vine, vice-chair of the committee, said 2018 marks the 50th anniversary since the cities of Dundas, Ont., and Kaga, Japan became the first mundialized (twinned) cities in the world.

“This year’s competition will be particularly exciting because of the large diversity of individuals in Hamilton working to make our world a better place,” said Vine.