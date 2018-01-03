Juravinski hospital offers new approach for stem cell transplants

It’s an approach aimed at enabling more stem cell transplant patients to stay at home rather in the hospital.

Since last fall, the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre (JHCC) has been treating autologous stem cell recipients who have had low doses of chemotherapy as outpatients.

“What we have found in large studies is that patients are doing better, they have better emotional well-being,” said Dr. Kylie Lepic, a hematologist at the Concession Street hospital.

Autologous patients have their stem cells taken from their blood prior to chemotherapy.