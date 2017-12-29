Afro Canadian Caribbean Association host first Martin Luther King brunch

The Afro Canadian Caribbean Association hosts its Inaugural Martin Luther King Day Social Justice Brunch on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Guest speakers will discuss King ’s legacy, his dream for the community and people’s role in making it a reality. The afternoon program will include a buffet lunch and live musical acts.

The event runs at 1:30 p.m., 754 Barton St. E., Hamilton. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Call 905-385-0925 or visit www.accahamilton.com.

