Salvation Army falls short of kettle drive target in Hamilton

Donations to the Salvation Army’s 2017 Christmas kettle campaign came up $17,000 short of the goal.

The Army raised $402,607 in its Hamilton kettles, just short of its $410,000 target.

“We understand that these are challenging times and the Hamilton community has always been there when times are tough,” said Dan Millar of the local Salvation Army office.

“The dollars raised during the kettle campaign are critical to our ongoing operations, not just at Christmas. We provide programs and services that offer help, hope and dignity to struggling families in the Hamilton area, throughout the entire year.”

