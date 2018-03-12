Waterdown's Jaclyn Kenyon goes to the country for new music video

Last year, the label behind Taylor Swift — Big Machine Records — scouted the local songstress and invited her to Nashville for an audition.

Music executives were keeping an ear on the ground for that country sound and found it in the young performing artist’s demo. However, Kenyon hadn’t quite come to terms with her new reality and turned the label down.

“I really had to self-evaluate what I wanted to do,” she said.

Upon her return, Kenyon started writing and about five months later a new sound emerged from her guitar— one she hadn’t expected.

Country.

“My heart was actually in there all along, I just never realized it,” she said.

Looking back, she said, it makes sense. She lived on a farm for a number of years and looks back fondly on her memories of growing up with horses and playing in the field. They are among her best childhood recollections.

“There’s just something about country that’s just always fit me,” she acknowledged.

Her heart now belongs in Nashville, but the same can’t be said about Nashville. And the hard work to prove she belongs has already begun.

To help Kenyon develop her new-found style, she enlisted the help of uber-talented artists, producers and songwriters, including Clay Mills, the hit-maker for country heavyweights Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, Diamond Rio and Trisha Yearwood.

“I was so excited to work with him, it was just the coolest opportunity ever,” she said.

The songwriting process was relatively chill. "OK, so what do you want to write about?" was the Grammy Award nominee’s first question.

Before long, Mills would ask Kenyon’s father whether he felt he was overprotective of his daughter. Kenyon, he said, would always be his “baby girl.”

The conversation sparked an idea. “(Mills) was like, ‘Daddy’s Got a Shotgun.’ And I was like, ‘What?’”

A rockin’ title, indeed.

For the music video, Kenyon turned to a local "expert," and friend.

Videographer Jordan Davies, who attended Waterdown District High School with Kenyon and is in his final year studying film and television at Sheridan College, was keen on showcasing this “fun country song” in a unique and creative way.

Kenyon worked with Davies to develop the uplifting look and feel she wanted in her video. They took their cues from the tune’s lyrics.

The video for Daddy's Got a Shotgun was shot over two days last fall in both Paris and Carlisle and a lot of laughter and fun was had onset.

“It was cool,” said Kenyon, noting that the cast included familiar faces, including her boyfriend Cam Cox and uncle Dave.

While the singer-songwriter and her team have written 12 tunes for her album she said will be called “Me and Tennessee,” Kenyon is currently working independently and plans to release her singles — and perhaps an EP — before the album.

“I feel like these songs are all genuinely who I am and genuinely what I want to say.”