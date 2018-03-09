Burlington's King Road to close for annual Jefferson salamander migration

Residents turning the clocks forward an hour this weekend are reminded it’s once again time for the annual migration of the Jefferson salamander in Burlington and the closure of King Road.
Starting this Sunday, March 11, through to April 1, the City of Burlington is closing the roadway from the base of the Niagara Escarpment to Mountain Brow Road to provide the endangered Jefferson salamander safe passage during its annual breeding migration.
The closure is a partnership between the city and Conservation Halton.
“Conservation Halton would like to commend the City of Burlington for the annual closure of King Road and for their continued enthusiastic support,” said Kim Barrett, associate director of science and partnerships at Conservation Halton.
“The road closure will allow Jefferson salamanders safe passage across the road at a time of year where they are very vulnerable to injury from cars, bikes and pedestrians.”
The Jefferson salamander is a nationally and provincially-protected endangered species.
Since 2012, the City of Burlington has closed the same section of road for an approximate three-week period.
“The City of Burlington is very proud of this program and our partnership with Conservation Halton,” said Mayor Rick Goldring.
“The efforts to protect this section of road are proving to be an effective tool in assisting the survival and recovery of this rare species.”
Since the first full road closure in 2012, there has been no road mortality of Jefferson salamanders observed by Conservation Halton staff during the road closure period.
In Canada, the Jefferson salamander is found in southern Ontario in select areas of deciduous forest, mostly along the Niagara Escarpment.
It has a grey or brown-coloured back, with lighter under-parts (blue flecks may be present on the sides and limbs) and can live up to 30 years.
Adult versions of the species are between 12-20 centimetres long, with its tail making up half its length.
Jefferson salamanders spend the majority of their lives underground. As the weather warms up and the spring rains begin, they emerge and migrate to breed in temporary ponds formed by run-off to lay their eggs in clumps attached to underwater vegetation.
Adults leave the ponds after breeding.
By late summer, the larvae lose their gills, become air-breathing and leave the pond to head into the surrounding forests.
Adult salamanders migrate to their breeding ponds during wet rainy nights. They show strong affinity for the pond in which they hatched and can be very determined to reach it, sometimes requiring them to cross busy roads, according to Conservation Halton.
