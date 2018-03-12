Dundas youth drug use subject of health care meeting

‘Drug Use Amongst Youth in Dundas: How to help our kids’ is the subject of a Hamilton Family Health Team community meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, April 16 at Dundas town hall auditorium.

The Hamilton Family Health Team operates the Dundas Community Hub, a collaborative community health care project that has identified older adult wellness, transportation and youth mental health as three community defined priority areas.

A local planning committee has been formed, and meetings have been held with local residents, and community leaders. During the last two months of 2017, the group surveyed people over the age of 12 to learn more about what services and programs are important. According to the survey results, 17 per cent of the 26 youths surveyed said they would attend a drug use/drinking support group, and 26 per cent said they would attend a drug use/drinking support group for family.



