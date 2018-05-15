Rockton Lions Club offering $1,500 to a post-secondary student

The Rockton Lions Club is offering $1,500 to a post secondary student who is from the community and is Rockton proud.

The scholarship is being offered to those candidates who are under 26 as of Dec. 31, 2018. They cannot be a repeat recipient. The applicant must be enrolled in either a post-secondary program such as a college or university or be enrolled in a federal or provincial program by Aug. 31.

The student must be from Rockton and the program must last at least one year.

As part of the application process, the candidates must provide three letters of recommendation from people who are unrelated and must apply via the Rockton Lions Club website by May 31 at midnight. It is www.rocktonlionsclub.ca/scholarship.