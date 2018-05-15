Waterdown teens get creative with 'tutu' promposal

At the 2018 Terpsichore Dance Competition in Burlington, an 18-year-old male student from Waterdown District High School walked onstage wearing a blue jacket, a hot pink tutu and white tights.
Only he wasn’t a dancer. This boy wanted to ask out his girlfriend of 10 months to prom, and he wanted to do it in style.
This is what a promposal is all about.
“It’s almost like everyone’s trying to one-up each other,” said Justin Coles of the latest high school trend.
Coles’ girlfriend Kaitlin Phillips, 17, said the point is to come up with something creative and special, and Coles added that it is usually related to something in their relationship.
“Some people do a soccer theme or something they do together — in this case we chose dance,” he said.
Phillips, who dances at Waterdown's Dancemakerz, said it was quite a shock to see him onstage.
“It was overwhelming but really exciting, and I was really happy because I wasn't expecting it,” she said.
To make sure he got the intended results, Coles enlisted some of Phillips’ dancemates, and the elaborate scheme began.
“I gave them the task of 'Come up with some kind of dance pun for me and then I will have to use that,'" he explained. "One of her friends came up with ‘Will you go tutu prom with me?’ and I thought that was good.”
“Eventually I was convinced that I should do it onstage at one of her competitions,” he continued, noting he agreed wholeheartedly.
Phillips, who had been awarded first place for a ballet solo earlier in the ceremony, had no idea that Coles was patiently waiting in the wings, getting ready for his cue.
“All the awards were over, and then there was a long pause,” she said.
Prior to the event, the dancer’s friends had spoken with the stage managers to make sure the surprise could be fit into the program, and the managers came up with a ruse to help the teen pull it off.
“They said, ‘OK, now we have a special little awards give-out’ or something like that," Coles said. "Then they played music, and I just kind of snuck out from backstage, onto the stage.”
Phillips said while she did expect he would prompose, the effort he went to to make it a memorable experience wasn't on her radar.
“In the video (of the promposal) — I don’t remember doing this — but apparently I screamed,” she said.
Coles said he wasn't sure what he was expecting but he was hoping she’d say yes.
“I got lucky enough that it was, but no, I wasn't hoping for something crazy over-the-top; I just wanted to do something special for her,” he said.
This year’s prom took place on May 11, and to help make the day complete, a pre-prom party and an after-prom party continued the festivities.
As for Phillips’ dancing instructors, who watched the whole thing unfold?
“The next weekend in our class, we were doing our ballet dances, and in the middle of our dance, (Irina Egorova) stopped the music and she brought it up again,” Phillips said.
“She was like, ‘And those legs in tights — where has he been these years?’”
