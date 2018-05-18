Still Standing program honours Hamilton’s pre-Confederation buildings

With Canada Day just around the corner, residents can expect to see another smattering of lawn signs that proudly proclaim: “This building was standing in 1867.”

The signs are remnants of Hamilton’s Canada 150 birthday celebration and commemorate pre-Confederation buildings that were constructed and standing when Canada became a country in 1867. The signs also pay tribute to the property owners for their stewardship in maintaining and preserving Hamilton’s historical properties.

“The buildings connect us to our past and help us understand the history of our country and the evolution of each of the unique settlements, towns and communities that make up the amalgamated City of Hamilton,” said Alissa Golden, heritage project specialist with the city’s tourism and culture division.

The city offered the free lawn signs during Canada’s sesquicentennial to promote awareness, appreciation and enjoyment of Hamilton’s heritage. As part of the program, residents also shared their stories on the city’s website at www.hamilton.ca/stillstanding.

Golden said the idea for the Still Standing program was borrowed from similar projects in Kitchener and Cobourg. Hamilton heritage staff got wind of the idea and quickly put together a proposal for the program. With Canada 150 funding in hand, letters were sent to about 900 eligible owners, and the commemorative lawn signs were available at the city’s six Municipal Service Centres.

Golden said the response from owners “far exceeded” expectations, with over 300 signs distributed — about one third of all eligible properties. City staff also fielded dozens of phone calls and emails from owners who were looking for more information about sharing stories about their historic homes.

Golden said the rare, pre-Confederation buildings make up less than one per cent of Hamilton’s building stock and are well-balanced between its rural and urban areas. There are 180 in Ancaster, 160 in Dundas, 240 in Flamborough, 50 in Glanbrook, 270 in Hamilton and 30 in Stoney Creek.

The design and style of the buildings range from modest dwellings to elegant estate homes, and from early commercial and industrial buildings to prominent public landmarks, said Golden.

Prominent city-owned pre-Confederation buildings include Auchmar, Dundurn, Dundas Town Hall, the Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology Pumphouse, Gardener’s Cottage, Richard Hammil House, Tisdale House, Veevers House and Whitehern.



