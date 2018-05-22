Waterdown Champ celebrates War Amps 100 years

The War Amps just marked the organization's 100th anniversary and a Waterdown CHAMP took part in the festivities.
“Everybody there who’s been a part of the organization for a long time can’t believe where it’s at now,” said Champ Abigail Capannelli, 17.
When the organization began in 1918, it serviced soldiers who had lost limbs in the First World War. It was even known as the Amputee Association of the Great War and was developed as an advocacy program for veterans.
“Nobody ever thought it would be where it is today helping so many people,” she said, noting there are two seminars a year in Ontario.
Earlier this month, Capannelli attended the War Amps 2018 Ontario Child Amputee Program (CHAMP) Seminar in Toronto and just completed 16 years of attending the events. Growing up, the CHAMP was inspired and encouraged by older counsellors, and at 17, Capannelli is now in the same position as a junior counsellor to inspire someone else.
“They’ve taught me a lot ‘cause I met a lot of role models there that helped me be the person that I am today,” she said.
“It was really cool to see older people having the same amputation as me doing all the things that I was scared to do or couldn’t do at the time,” Capannelli added, noting it gave her confidence and courage.
The teenager was born without an arm and at 18 months of age, started attending the seminars with her family. The young girl grew up to be active and with the help of prosthetics — and the War Amps — she has been able to take part in a variety of activities and sports.
“They pay for all my prosthetics and all my different devices that can cost upwards to the amount of a new car,” she said of the organization. “It’s incredible how without any government funding they can fund so many different devices for kids.”
Her mother Tammy Bastin-Capannelli said the options for her daughter and other hand amputees were few.
“She’s had some simple devices for horseback riding,” she said.
The current device that she wears to work out at the gym is a carbon fibre casing with a latexlike sleeve that attaches to the hand section and a dial winds it tight.
“I use this one mostly for weightlifting so it just pops on,” she said, noting that the attachment allowed her to build up muscle on both sides so they would look “as equal as possible.”
Bastin-Capannelli said the War Amps has given her family a chance because without them, the prosthetics would be near impossible to get.
“There is no government funding at all for recreational devices — there is for adults if you needed an artificial leg just to stand on, like sort of cover bare bones and stuff,” she said. “As far as something like this (the one Capannelli wears to the gym) it would be impossible really to be able to pay for that stuff.”
Meanwhile, the CHAMP event was a success and Capannelli was grateful to be a part of it and helping to give advice to the younger Champs but learning something from them in return.
“I feel like they’re always trying different things to do something the easiest way or the way that they like.”
Every year there are new families at the seminars and this one was no different. Fourteen of them took part in the 100th anniversary and Bastin-Capannelli said she recognized how the parents felt.
“It comes full circle … we were there so you know you’re a little overwhelmed and you wonder if they’re going to be OK,” she said.
“You see all these older Champs, it’s an extremely positive environment.”
Of the seminars, the young Champ looks forward to them every year and remains amazed at how far the organization has come.
“Canada’s huge and there’s a lot of people and there’s a lot of amputees here so it’s a lot of people to help, especially with no funding.”
The War Amps just marked the organization's 100th anniversary and a Waterdown CHAMP took part in the festivities.
“Everybody there who’s been a part of the organization for a long time can’t believe where it’s at now,” said Champ Abigail Capannelli, 17.
When the organization began in 1918, it serviced soldiers who had lost limbs in the First World War. It was even known as the Amputee Association of the Great War and was developed as an advocacy program for veterans.
“Nobody ever thought it would be where it is today helping so many people,” she said, noting there are two seminars a year in Ontario.
Earlier this month, Capannelli attended the War Amps 2018 Ontario Child Amputee Program (CHAMP) Seminar in Toronto and just completed 16 years of attending the events. Growing up, the CHAMP was inspired and encouraged by older counsellors, and at 17, Capannelli is now in the same position as a junior counsellor to inspire someone else.
“They’ve taught me a lot ‘cause I met a lot of role models there that helped me be the person that I am today,” she said.
“It was really cool to see older people having the same amputation as me doing all the things that I was scared to do or couldn’t do at the time,” Capannelli added, noting it gave her confidence and courage.
The teenager was born without an arm and at 18 months of age, started attending the seminars with her family. The young girl grew up to be active and with the help of prosthetics — and the War Amps — she has been able to take part in a variety of activities and sports.
“They pay for all my prosthetics and all my different devices that can cost upwards to the amount of a new car,” she said of the organization. “It’s incredible how without any government funding they can fund so many different devices for kids.”
Her mother Tammy Bastin-Capannelli said the options for her daughter and other hand amputees were few.
“She’s had some simple devices for horseback riding,” she said.
The current device that she wears to work out at the gym is a carbon fibre casing with a latexlike sleeve that attaches to the hand section and a dial winds it tight.
“I use this one mostly for weightlifting so it just pops on,” she said, noting that the attachment allowed her to build up muscle on both sides so they would look “as equal as possible.”
Bastin-Capannelli said the War Amps has given her family a chance because without them, the prosthetics would be near impossible to get.
“There is no government funding at all for recreational devices — there is for adults if you needed an artificial leg just to stand on, like sort of cover bare bones and stuff,” she said. “As far as something like this (the one Capannelli wears to the gym) it would be impossible really to be able to pay for that stuff.”
Meanwhile, the CHAMP event was a success and Capannelli was grateful to be a part of it and helping to give advice to the younger Champs but learning something from them in return.
“I feel like they’re always trying different things to do something the easiest way or the way that they like.”
Every year there are new families at the seminars and this one was no different. Fourteen of them took part in the 100th anniversary and Bastin-Capannelli said she recognized how the parents felt.
“It comes full circle … we were there so you know you’re a little overwhelmed and you wonder if they’re going to be OK,” she said.
“You see all these older Champs, it’s an extremely positive environment.”
Of the seminars, the young Champ looks forward to them every year and remains amazed at how far the organization has come.
“Canada’s huge and there’s a lot of people and there’s a lot of amputees here so it’s a lot of people to help, especially with no funding.”
The War Amps just marked the organization's 100th anniversary and a Waterdown CHAMP took part in the festivities.
“Everybody there who’s been a part of the organization for a long time can’t believe where it’s at now,” said Champ Abigail Capannelli, 17.
When the organization began in 1918, it serviced soldiers who had lost limbs in the First World War. It was even known as the Amputee Association of the Great War and was developed as an advocacy program for veterans.
“Nobody ever thought it would be where it is today helping so many people,” she said, noting there are two seminars a year in Ontario.
Earlier this month, Capannelli attended the War Amps 2018 Ontario Child Amputee Program (CHAMP) Seminar in Toronto and just completed 16 years of attending the events. Growing up, the CHAMP was inspired and encouraged by older counsellors, and at 17, Capannelli is now in the same position as a junior counsellor to inspire someone else.
“They’ve taught me a lot ‘cause I met a lot of role models there that helped me be the person that I am today,” she said.
“It was really cool to see older people having the same amputation as me doing all the things that I was scared to do or couldn’t do at the time,” Capannelli added, noting it gave her confidence and courage.
The teenager was born without an arm and at 18 months of age, started attending the seminars with her family. The young girl grew up to be active and with the help of prosthetics — and the War Amps — she has been able to take part in a variety of activities and sports.
“They pay for all my prosthetics and all my different devices that can cost upwards to the amount of a new car,” she said of the organization. “It’s incredible how without any government funding they can fund so many different devices for kids.”
Her mother Tammy Bastin-Capannelli said the options for her daughter and other hand amputees were few.
“She’s had some simple devices for horseback riding,” she said.
The current device that she wears to work out at the gym is a carbon fibre casing with a latexlike sleeve that attaches to the hand section and a dial winds it tight.
“I use this one mostly for weightlifting so it just pops on,” she said, noting that the attachment allowed her to build up muscle on both sides so they would look “as equal as possible.”
Bastin-Capannelli said the War Amps has given her family a chance because without them, the prosthetics would be near impossible to get.
“There is no government funding at all for recreational devices — there is for adults if you needed an artificial leg just to stand on, like sort of cover bare bones and stuff,” she said. “As far as something like this (the one Capannelli wears to the gym) it would be impossible really to be able to pay for that stuff.”
Meanwhile, the CHAMP event was a success and Capannelli was grateful to be a part of it and helping to give advice to the younger Champs but learning something from them in return.
“I feel like they’re always trying different things to do something the easiest way or the way that they like.”
Every year there are new families at the seminars and this one was no different. Fourteen of them took part in the 100th anniversary and Bastin-Capannelli said she recognized how the parents felt.
“It comes full circle … we were there so you know you’re a little overwhelmed and you wonder if they’re going to be OK,” she said.
“You see all these older Champs, it’s an extremely positive environment.”
Of the seminars, the young Champ looks forward to them every year and remains amazed at how far the organization has come.
“Canada’s huge and there’s a lot of people and there’s a lot of amputees here so it’s a lot of people to help, especially with no funding.”