Waterdown Champ celebrates War Amps 100 years

“She’s had some simple devices for horseback riding,” she said.

The current device that she wears to work out at the gym is a carbon fibre casing with a latexlike sleeve that attaches to the hand section and a dial winds it tight.

“I use this one mostly for weightlifting so it just pops on,” she said, noting that the attachment allowed her to build up muscle on both sides so they would look “as equal as possible.”

Bastin-Capannelli said the War Amps has given her family a chance because without them, the prosthetics would be near impossible to get.

“There is no government funding at all for recreational devices — there is for adults if you needed an artificial leg just to stand on, like sort of cover bare bones and stuff,” she said. “As far as something like this (the one Capannelli wears to the gym) it would be impossible really to be able to pay for that stuff.”

Meanwhile, the CHAMP event was a success and Capannelli was grateful to be a part of it and helping to give advice to the younger Champs but learning something from them in return.

“I feel like they’re always trying different things to do something the easiest way or the way that they like.”

Every year there are new families at the seminars and this one was no different. Fourteen of them took part in the 100th anniversary and Bastin-Capannelli said she recognized how the parents felt.

“It comes full circle … we were there so you know you’re a little overwhelmed and you wonder if they’re going to be OK,” she said.

“You see all these older Champs, it’s an extremely positive environment.”

Of the seminars, the young Champ looks forward to them every year and remains amazed at how far the organization has come.

“Canada’s huge and there’s a lot of people and there’s a lot of amputees here so it’s a lot of people to help, especially with no funding.”