Hamilton Catholic board getting creative to raise grad rate

The report explained that in comparison with the 2012-13 cohort that saw 74 per cent of students who took Grade 9 Applied English graduated in four years while the 2013-14 group dropped down to 70 per cent marking a decrease of four per cent.

“I think that it is a team effort at the schools, student success teams which meet monthly to discuss areas of weakness with respect to students,” said McPhee.

There are four pathways after students complete high school: university, college, apprenticeship and workplace. McPhee said all students who are committed to a pathway engage in learning.

“Where a student has that commitment to career direction, we see a greater commitment to learning.”

The board has close to 1,800 students in the specialist high skills major programs and McPhee said those students are graduating at a higher rate than those who aren’t in the programs.

“There’s been a big emphasis on getting students into these pathways to ensure that they not only graduate but that they have a clear plan for themselves when they leave.”

The data the board currently has is for the 2012-13 cohort and of 2,301 students, 199 students left the board; 1,774 graduated in four years, 87 graduated in five, 118 students are still enrolled and 123 students left school early.

When it comes to the genders, 79.6 per cent of male students are graduating in four years while 89.1 per cent of females are graduating in that time. McPhee said the gender gap closes somewhat 84.7 per cent of males graduate in five years and 92.4 per cent of females graduate in that time.

“What we have noticed that boys when they choose specialist high skills major programs are graduating at the same rate that their female counterparts are.”

Although the students have been able, through those programs, to be successful in their high school careers, she acknowledges that there is still work to be done.

“It’s important that all schools offer the same kinds of opportunities.”