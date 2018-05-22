Hamilton Catholic board getting creative to raise grad rate

With a little help of divine intervention, the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board is getting creative in order to increase their graduation rate.
To help students be successful in high school, the board is focusing on the Grade 9 transition year by working to ensure they pass all of their courses. If they don’t, students are offered various strategies to get them back on track.
“They have opportunities to either repeat a course in summer school or to do what we call a credit recovery so that those students do not leg behind their peer group, that’s — that’s very important,” said Pathways student success consultant Colleen McPhee.
She explained that the schools also put a high focus on attendance and see a correlation between good attendance and graduating in four or five years. If attendance is poor, social workers get involved and along with student success teachers, work to get students back on track.
“We see a large number of students pursuing an academic path and the more students who do pursue that path, that definitely contributes to an increased graduation rate,” she said.
The preliminary graduation rate data at the Catholic board for the 2013-14 cohort that is set to graduate this year is showing a two per cent decline in the four-year graduation rate compared to last year’s 86 per cent.
“With respect to the students who start and remain with us, our graduation rate went up actually three per cent," said McPhee referring to the four-year graduation rate of the 2012-13 group.
The previous 2011-12 cohort had a graduation rate of 83 per cent of students completing high school in four years. Of the students in the 2012-13 group, 90 per cent graduated after the five year track last June.
“We have really a very focused effort on our students who we know because of the course choices that they make maybe more at risk and there has been a real focus on that in the last few years,” she said.
According to the report presented earlier this year at the board's religion, family life and instructional services committee, the course the board said played a direct role in the decrease of the four-year graduation rate was Grade 9 Applied English.
The report explained that in comparison with the 2012-13 cohort that saw 74 per cent of students who took Grade 9 Applied English graduated in four years while the 2013-14 group dropped down to 70 per cent marking a decrease of four per cent.
“I think that it is a team effort at the schools, student success teams which meet monthly to discuss areas of weakness with respect to students,” said McPhee.
There are four pathways after students complete high school: university, college, apprenticeship and workplace. McPhee said all students who are committed to a pathway engage in learning.
“Where a student has that commitment to career direction, we see a greater commitment to learning.”
The board has close to 1,800 students in the specialist high skills major programs and McPhee said those students are graduating at a higher rate than those who aren’t in the programs.
“There’s been a big emphasis on getting students into these pathways to ensure that they not only graduate but that they have a clear plan for themselves when they leave.”
The data the board currently has is for the 2012-13 cohort and of 2,301 students, 199 students left the board; 1,774 graduated in four years, 87 graduated in five, 118 students are still enrolled and 123 students left school early.
When it comes to the genders, 79.6 per cent of male students are graduating in four years while 89.1 per cent of females are graduating in that time. McPhee said the gender gap closes somewhat 84.7 per cent of males graduate in five years and 92.4 per cent of females graduate in that time.
“What we have noticed that boys when they choose specialist high skills major programs are graduating at the same rate that their female counterparts are.”
Although the students have been able, through those programs, to be successful in their high school careers, she acknowledges that there is still work to be done.
“It’s important that all schools offer the same kinds of opportunities.”
