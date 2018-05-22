Waterdown's Ozzie Bresnahan is a superhero ambassador

A new superhero has made an entrance on the scene, his mission? To help raise awareness of the MacKids Walk and Wheel fundraiser on Saturday, June 2.
Pillar-Man, whose alter ego is eight-year-old Ozzie Bresnahan, has been named a superhero ambassador for the McMaster Children’s Hospital Foundation fundraiser because of his “resilience in the face of adversity.”
The young boy, who has spastic diplegia — a form of cerebral palsy (CP) that affects his hips, legs and pelvis — uses orthotics and has been receiving therapy from the Ron Joyce Children’s Health Centre since his diagnosis six years ago.
“When we found out his diagnosis when he was two … there wasn’t a huge support group in terms of other kids and parents of kids that had CP and what they were going through and so I’ve always been very open and very upfront,” said Ozzie’s mom Erin.
When the foundation asked if the family would tell his story, they agreed right away.
“I don’t know exactly how he got chosen, I don’t know if it was his personality, he’s very easy going, very happy-go-lucky guy.”
The process began with photos of the youngster climbing a rock wall. The photos were to be used for internal documents and initiatives within the foundation, she said. The interviews for Ozzie’s story came next and the rest is history.
Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation communications specialist Michael Cordeiro said the Walk and Wheel event will feature three ambassadors from different parts of the city.
“The ambassadors really represent a cross-section of programs across both sites of McMaster Children’s Hospital,” he said.
“When we (learned) about Ozzie’s story, he really was just a wonderful example of how the teams across different programs at Ron Joyce Children’s Health Centre collaborate to help patients reach their full potential.”
He explained the program the youngster belongs to is the Developmental Pediatrics and Rehabilitation Program and through that program, they help to “maximize the child’s ability to function regardless of any physical or cognitive challenges.”
The event, now in its seventh year will take place at Bayfront Park, located at 200 Harbour Front Dr. in Hamilton. This year the goal is to raise $200,000.
The neuromuscular condition that Ozzie lives with causes tightness in the limbs and muscles, so even though he has normal days at school, his physiotherapy appointments in the morning help to stretch out the tendons and make them more flexible.
“We do planking on a ball, we do squats with a ball and weights, sometimes my balance,” said the young boy referring to working on a beam.
He also has to walk on a treadmill for 10 minutes to stretch out his muscles. To help him walk, he started with a Supra-Malleolar Orthosis or an Ankle Foot Orthosis, he’s had Botox — the latter has which has helped his legs to loosen up.
“Right now, we’re focusing more on his core strength, which is the planks and the wall sits and he works really hard,” she said.
The journey to get to where Ozzie is today wasn’t always an easy one and Erin said it was frustrating to watch her son developing, but not hit his milestones.
“You kind of know something is wrong and not having the answers … you had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right,” she said.
“We went from one doctor to the next doctor to the next and it was very frustrating and a little nerve-racking,” Erin added, noting in hindsight, the family realized he wasn’t using his right hand as much as he was his left hand.
Meanwhile, as part of his duty of being a superhero ambassador, the young boy — who is a huge fan of Toronto Blue Jays centrefielder Kevin Pillar — is encouraging people to sign up and fundraise for the event. On the day of the event, he will have some special tasks to perform.
“I bet I have to talk on a microphone and I have to cut a ribbon,” he said of his role at the opening ceremonies.
During the event that is in partnership with the Hamilton Public Health and Hamilton Police Service, there will be three age-appropriate events. Lil’ Tikes on Trikes will feature a route of 350 metres for children aged two-five. The next age group is for six-10 year-olds and they can enter the Wonders on Wheels event that features a route that is 1.5 kilometres long. Finally, there is a Trailblazers family walk along a four km route.
After the events, participants are invited to the Miraclefest that will delight children young and old with a barbecue, face painting and more.
As for young Pillar-Man? He’s looking forward to the ribbon cutting.
“I feel like it’s going to be satisfying.”
To sign up for MacKids Walk and Wheel, visit mackids.ca/walkandwheel.
