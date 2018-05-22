Waterdown's Ozzie Bresnahan is a superhero ambassador

He explained the program the youngster belongs to is the Developmental Pediatrics and Rehabilitation Program and through that program, they help to “maximize the child’s ability to function regardless of any physical or cognitive challenges.”

The event, now in its seventh year will take place at Bayfront Park, located at 200 Harbour Front Dr. in Hamilton. This year the goal is to raise $200,000.

The neuromuscular condition that Ozzie lives with causes tightness in the limbs and muscles, so even though he has normal days at school, his physiotherapy appointments in the morning help to stretch out the tendons and make them more flexible.

“We do planking on a ball, we do squats with a ball and weights, sometimes my balance,” said the young boy referring to working on a beam.

He also has to walk on a treadmill for 10 minutes to stretch out his muscles. To help him walk, he started with a Supra-Malleolar Orthosis or an Ankle Foot Orthosis, he’s had Botox — the latter has which has helped his legs to loosen up.

“Right now, we’re focusing more on his core strength, which is the planks and the wall sits and he works really hard,” she said.

The journey to get to where Ozzie is today wasn’t always an easy one and Erin said it was frustrating to watch her son developing, but not hit his milestones.

“You kind of know something is wrong and not having the answers … you had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right,” she said.

“We went from one doctor to the next doctor to the next and it was very frustrating and a little nerve-racking,” Erin added, noting in hindsight, the family realized he wasn’t using his right hand as much as he was his left hand.

Meanwhile, as part of his duty of being a superhero ambassador, the young boy — who is a huge fan of Toronto Blue Jays centrefielder Kevin Pillar — is encouraging people to sign up and fundraise for the event. On the day of the event, he will have some special tasks to perform.

“I bet I have to talk on a microphone and I have to cut a ribbon,” he said of his role at the opening ceremonies.

During the event that is in partnership with the Hamilton Public Health and Hamilton Police Service, there will be three age-appropriate events. Lil’ Tikes on Trikes will feature a route of 350 metres for children aged two-five. The next age group is for six-10 year-olds and they can enter the Wonders on Wheels event that features a route that is 1.5 kilometres long. Finally, there is a Trailblazers family walk along a four km route.

After the events, participants are invited to the Miraclefest that will delight children young and old with a barbecue, face painting and more.

As for young Pillar-Man? He’s looking forward to the ribbon cutting.

“I feel like it’s going to be satisfying.”

To sign up for MacKids Walk and Wheel, visit mackids.ca/walkandwheel.