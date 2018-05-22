Waterdown Rotary Youth Exchange student excited to experience Japan

She noted the school day is longer and the curriculum is very academically focused, with less elective courses such as music or art.

However, Kozell said she’s not worried about the differences, as she is a very studious person. While she does like to express herself in music and art, Kozell feels she can do that outside of school.

In terms of culture, Kozell said she’s very excited to the different cultural celebrations that take place in Japan.

“It will be interesting to see (their beliefs) reflected in the people who live there,” she said. “How they even eat a meal is different.”

Kozell noted she doesn’t know specifically where her exchange will take place — only that she will be somewhere on Japan’s west coast.

She applied for the program in early December through the Rotary Club of Waterdown, and went through the interview process in January. The exchange, which will last 10-11 months, will begin in late August.

While she’s in Japan, the Grade 10 student said she wants to make sure she learns the language to be able to converse with locals, in addition to succeeding academically.

While she does expect a bit of culture shock, she doesn’t expect to get homesick.

“At first I thought it would be difficult to be away from home, because I’m really close with my family,” she said. “But then again, I recently have become more confident with being independent and responsible.

“I feel like while on exchange I’ll be better off, knowing that I’ll be OK without my family and that they’ll be waiting for me when I get back — that thought will keep me going while I’m there.”

As the exchange approaches, Kozell said she has a lot to prepare, but there’s a lot of excitement involved.

“I’m kind of anxious to go, but I’m excited at the same time,” she said. “I’m just really grateful to (the Rotary Club of Waterdown) that they picked me.

“It’s been a really great experience.”