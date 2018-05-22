Hamilton’s gypsy moth aerial spray program begins

Low flying helicopters will begin applying a biopesticide to identified properties in West Hamilton, Ancaster, Dundas and Flamborough to help manage the gypsy moth infestation.

Residents living within the spray area have been notified of the spray program.

There may be minor traffic delays around the spray areas between 5 and 7 a.m. on spray dates. An interactive map of the treatment area, along with exact dates and times for the aerial spray, which are weather dependent, is available at www.hamilton.ca/gypsymoth.

The first round of biopesticide application will begin May 23 (weather permitting) and a second application will occur later next week.

The biopesticide is an organic product that specifically targets gypsy moths and other caterpillars, but will have no health impact on humans, and will not affect pets, other animals or bees, according to city staff.

The City of Hamilton forestry section has been monitoring Gypsy Moth populations over recent years. In the fall of 2017, staff recorded population levels that require a pesticide control program be implemented.

Neighbouring municipalities in Burlington, Oakville, Mississauga and Toronto are undertaking similar programs.

In 2008, council approved a bylaw that directs control programs be implemented if populations of gypsy moths are above an identified treatment threshold. Monitoring completed in 2016 and 2017 noted high populations, which need to be addressed.

The European gypsy moth is an invasive forest pest that was introduced accidentally in the United States in 1869. Since then, the moth has expanded its range over much of the eastern United States and Canada. It was first detected in Ontario in 1969 and has quickly spread across southern Ontario over the next decade.

